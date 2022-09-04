Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team has two significant distinctions, among others.
One is for having the longest active duration without a World Series title. Not since 1948 has a World Series trophy been hoisted here. The other is for having the longest-lasting sports booster club in the United States.
The Wahoo Club is the country’s standard-bearer for American fan clubs, founded in 1962. Even during lean years of attendance at Cleveland Stadium – think 1963, when average attendance was 6,945 a game – the oldest athletic fan club in the country is celebrating its 60th anniversary.
The genesis for the club came from advertising executive Leonard Axelband, who assembled community leaders and former players to create the booster club.
The Wahoo Club now has 4,300 members worldwide.
“We have people from all over the country that join,” Bob Rosen, 62, current president of the Wahoo Club who was first elected to the board in 1981, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
He has been president on and off for 25 years.
“Most of our members are within a 120-mile radius, like Columbus and Toledo, but we have members in Texas, California, everywhere,” Rosen said. “I got an envelope the other day from a group in Milwaukee saying they had six people who wanted to come to our Dennis Martinez event.”
Rosen is not related to former Indians All-Star Al Rosen, who was the first president of the Wahoo Club, and one of nine Jewish presidents in the organization through the years.
One of those presidents is Cleveland attorney Marty Baker, 78, whom Rosen calls “his mentor.”
“You wonder about our die-hard members,” Baker told the CJN. “You have to think about it. In some of the early years, and even some of the first years of the seventies and nineties, we were a joke. Most of those times, we were either in last place or next to last, but that didn’t stop our members from coming to our events.”
The avid membership benefits from an aggressive calendar of in-person events and serious commitment from players, past and present.
“What’s happened in these many years, is that we’ve had players from different eras for our events,” said Rosen, a resident of Solon who works in sales at KEYper Systems. “That’s going back to players like Max Alvis (Rosen’s favorite player while growing up) and Sam McDowell. We’ve had a good track record with player involvement the whole time.”
Aside from team greats making frequent appearances at club events, the Wahoo Club makes it a habit to attract visits from non-Cleveland teams. One was a nemesis, former Detroit Tigers pitcher Denny McLain.
“His wife’s dad was (former Indians’ legend) Lou Boudreau, so there was that tie-in,” Rosen said. “That was pretty cool.”
Baker was in charge of one luncheon in the late 1970s that was quite the coup.
“We got Joe DiMaggio to come in,” Baker said. “We used a ballroom at the Statler Hotel that usually held 750 people. We sold so many tickets we had to get an adjoining room and had 1,150 people. That’s still our all-time record.”
More astounding to Baker is that DiMaggio headlined the event with no appearance fee – the Yankee Clipper’s association with Cleveland-based Mr. Coffee, for which DiMaggio was a spokesperson, was enough of an arrangement.
“Zero,” Baker said, still astounded with the accomplishment.
Pete Rose, who played for the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos, attracted the club’s second-highest event attendance with 750.
The Wahoo Club also conducts a road trip each year, often planning a four-day excursion to allow time to see a memorable tourist attraction at every city. One year, the Wahoo Club visited the White House.
“We try to incorporate something other than baseball,” said Baker, who lives in Pepper Pike and finds himself attending about 20 games a season.
The club also took a group to witness Jim Thome’s 2018 induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Other MLB teams have taken notice of the Wahoo Club’s success and staying power.
“Before the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox started their clubs, they came to us and asked for some advice,” Rosen said. “We helped both of them.
“It’s actually pretty cool that the president of the Boston Red Sox booster club acknowledges that we were instrumental in helping them get started.”
By now, you’ve no doubt wondered how the Wahoo Club stayed the Wahoo Club – at least in name, after the franchise name changed from Indians to the Guardians in December 2020.
“It’s a touchy subject, of course,” said Rosen, who attends about 20 home games a season. “It’s very important to us to keep the name. We’re always trying to get new members, and we hope to not lose that legacy.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.