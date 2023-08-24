Jewish National Fund-USA in partnership with Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike will host “Lasting Legacy – A Son’s Journey to Remember His Father” at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the synagogue at 27500 Shaker Blvd.
The primary focus of the program will be on JNF-USA’s affiliate Ammunition Hill, an Israeli heritage site that commemorates the victory of the Six-Day War and the reunification of Jerusalem. Alon Wald, head of marketing and operations at Ammunition Hill, will be the event’s featured speaker. Wald served as an officer in several elite units in the Israel Defense Forces, the Israeli Secret Service (Shabak) and oversaw security operations at Israeli embassies, according to a news release.
Wald is the son of Captain Rami Wald, of blessed memory, who fought in the 55th Paratroopers Brigade in Jerusalem during the Six-Day War and was killed in action while leading the Paratroopers into Ammunition Hill.
Local first responders, including representatives from the Pepper Pike Police Department and Pepper Pike Fire Department, will also be honored at the event. Each individual will be presented with a plaque featuring JNF-USA’s 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem, the only memorial outside of the United States that lists the names of the victims who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the release said.
Remarks about the memorial itself will also be shared during the program.
Limited space is available, but there is no cost to attend. A dessert reception will follow at 8 p.m.
For more information and to register, visit jnf.org/lastinglegacy.