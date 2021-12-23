Individuals can schedule a testing appointment time for Dec. 27 to Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 at the W.O. Walker Cleveland Community COVID-19 Testing Site, according to a Dec. 23 news release.
To schedule a time, visit edcap.link/WalkerCOVIDTesting. The website is case sensitive. Once an appointment time is confirmed, individuals will be prompted to register with MAKO labs for the COVID test. Patients must complete both steps in order to be tested at the Walker site.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 27 through Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, but will be closed on Jan. 1.
Patients must have both a confirmed appointment time and a registration QR code from MAKO to be tested, even if previously registered. No walk-ins will be allowed.
The on-site, drive-thru testing is located in the garage of the W. O. Walker Building in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood at 10524 Euclid Ave.. Individuals age 2 years and older can register. The site offers free PCR testing, and individuals will receive results in about 2-3 days.
Masks are required, except when testing is underway.
Due to the high demand for testing, individuals are asked not to arrive more than 15 minutes early.
For those unable to register at the Cleveland Community COVID-19 Testing site, visit the coronavirus.ohio.gov to find a testing center.
Rapid testing kits are available for purchase at groceries and pharmacies, and for free at many local health departments and public libraries. The news release asks individuals not go to an emergency department for COVID-19 testing.
The Cleveland Community COVID-19 Testing site is led by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio National Guard and supported by Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.