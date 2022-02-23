Meghan Walsh has joined the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company as a staff reporter.
Walsh, 25, was a staff reporter for Chagrin Valley Times, Solon Times and Geauga Times Courier since September 2021.
She graduated cum laude from Cleveland State University with Bachelor of Arts degrees in journalism and promotional communications, and general communications studies.
“We are thrilled to have Meghan join our award-winning staff and are anxious to have our readers become connected to the stories she shares with them,” Cleveland Jewish News Managing Editor Bob Jacob said.
Walsh, who graduated from Trinity High School in Garfield Heights and lives in Parma, is a recording artist.