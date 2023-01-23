The Beachwood City Schools Board of Education unanimously reappointed president Megan Walsh and Vice President Jillian DeLong during its annual organizational meeting Jan. 10.
After taking the oath of office, Walsh reflected on the past year in which the elementary facilities master plan was created, and the board passed the final resolution needed to place a bond levy on the May 2 general election ballot.
The plan includes the construction of two new elementary schools at Bryden Elementary School and Hilltop Elementary School and updates to the Fairmount Early Childhood Center’s pre-kindergarten facilities.
The principal amount of the bond is $65 million to be paid over a maximum of 37 years with an estimated 5.25% interest rate per year, payable semi-annually. The Cuyahoga County Fiscal Officer certified the 3.95 mill-bond issue amounts to $138.25 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value. The monthly cost to homeowners is $51.84 based upon the current Beachwood median home value of $450,000, which is taxed at a value of $157,500.
For more information, visit beachwoodschools.org.