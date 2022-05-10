For employees of Mar-Lou Shoes in Lyndhurst, the war in Ukraine has left them in shock and anxious as many wait to hear from family in Ukraine daily.
The family-owned shoe store employs five Russian-speaking employees, four of whom came to America from Ukraine. Last month, the store which also has a large Russian-speaking customer base, ran a campaign to donate about 1,500 pairs of shoes to Ukraine and plan to send several hundred more.
“The association with Russian-speaking people began shortly after I started with my dad in 1989,” Dan Ungar, owner of Mar-Lou Shoes, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We came to know Jane Shifris, who is still with us thankfully, as a result of our next-door neighbor at the time in South Euclid, Dr. (Joe) Ruben.”
Jane Shifris
Shifris, who has been with Mar-Lou Shoes as a sales associate for 32 years, came to the United States with the help of Jewish Family Service Association in 1990. She is originally from Bila Tserkva, or “White Church,” a small city about 50 miles south of Kyiv where her sister still lives.
When Shifris came to Mar-Lou Shoes, she spoke little to no English, but Ruben, her tutor from JFSA, told the Ungars about her years of experience working in the shoe department of a department store in Ukraine and they decided to hire her.
“The Jewish Family Services, they gave me support, and they helped me a lot – find a job, learning English,” Shifris, who attends Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, told the CJN. “I’m happy I’m here, and I’m happy I work at Mar-Lou, it’s a great family.”
With a family member still in Ukraine, Shifris said she calls her sister every day and has since the start of the war.
“It’s so sad, the war. I can’t believe it happened,” she said. “It’s like a dream. It’s already been 62 days, but I’m still upset. It’s so sad that it happened, it’s unbelievable. We can never think in the 21st century we would see this.”
Lana Rotnov
Mar-Lou Shoes lead buyer, Lana Rotnov, has proved to be a great asset to the company as the right-hand person over her 26 year career. She came to the United States in 1995 from Odessa and has built a life here for her family, but back in Ukraine, her brother and his family have been separated due to the war.
“My brother is there with his family,” Rotnov told the CJN. “‘It’s challenging’ is an understatement because his wife and her sister evacuated, and now they’re in Europe temporarily as refugees getting help there in shelter. So the families are torn apart. I would say it’s still, from day one, it’s like a bad dream. That I want to wake up and this is not real, but it’s very real.”
She also said she stays in touch everyday to let them know everyone is thinking of them and helping in any way they can. When community members and friends share words of support, she passes the message along to her family.
“I take all these messages that I hear daily, and I share with my family back in Ukraine,” she said. “I want them to know that they are not alone, that everybody is, in this country, in support of Ukraine, and I’m definitely waiting for this nightmare to be over.”
Yelena Agalidi
For Mar-Lou Shoes bookkeeper, Yelena Agalidi, the war has divide her family in a different way. Agalidi was born in Russia and moved to Kyiv after finishing school where she lived for 20 years before coming to America in 2000. She has worked for Mar-Lou Shoes since 2006,
With this connection, she has relatives in both Russia and Ukraine, including cousins who are sisters, one in Moscow and the other in Kharkiv. When she asks how they are able to communicate, her cousin in Ukraine said, “We make a deal - No war, no politics.”
“It’s terrible, every immigrant now from the Ukraine, we go to bed when it’s sunrise in Ukraine because we wait for when the day is coming,” Agalidi told the CJN. “Like at 1 o’clock, in Ukraine it’s like 8 o’clock. And we start calling everybody, ‘Are you alive? Are you alive’ Is everything OK?’”
Iryna Rabocha
The newest inventory manager, Iryna Rabocha, began working for Mar-Lou Shoes in December 2021 after coming to America about 3½ years ago from Kharkiv with her husband and youngest son.
“I’m from the big city of Kharkiv, but now it is under bombing, and my family lives near Kharkiv right now,” Rabocha told the CJN.
Her oldest son is still in Ukraine, and she speaks with him and the rest of her family every single day. It is difficult to hear about news in Ukraine without worrying about her family.
“Every time I hear something about bombing, about what happened in Ukraine, I feel like bleeding, it’s very hard,” she said. “Because I don’t know what happened with my family. Every day is like the last day in my life because it’s so hard.”