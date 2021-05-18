Lyndhurst Mayor Patrick A. Ward spoke about both the challenges and accomplishments the city has faced in the past year during the State of the City address May 17.
Despite the adversity Lyndhurst and the surrounding area has faced since the stay-at-home order was announced on March 24, 2020, Ward said every employee made a significant contribution to keep the city running as best as it could.
“We took steps to assure the safety of our city workers and the public, always with an eye on getting the job done, and I believe we did it well,” said Ward, who added Lyndhurst City Council was open every day during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our purpose is to serve you, to safeguard our community, to protect your health, your property and our collective Lyndhurst way of life.”
Ward listed multiple city departments that helped to respond to multiple challenges that came up over the last year, including the pandemic and relations between the community and the police.
In addition to the police and fire departments being prepared with training in trauma, crisis intervention and de-escalation, members of every city department also participated in diversity training. Council members and school administrators were also given the opportunity to participate in police de-escalation training which Ward described as “a tremendous learning experience for all involved.”
Ward also thanked the city’s partner Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital and its president, Dr. Richard Parker. Throughout the pandemic, Hillcrest Hospital virtually met with Ward and other area mayors on a regular basis to keep them informed on any pandemic-related issues, and has responded to any questions the city had in regards to how to keep Lyndhurst’s residents and employees safe and healthy.
After speaking about the challenges they have faced over the past year, Ward shifted the focus of his address to the future.
The city will open the pool and spray park, and have made renovations to the Lyndhurst Park playground. Picnic pavilions will be available for resident reservation and private events are being booked at Lyndhurst Community Center.
Among several events this summer, the “Mayor’s Young at Heart Event” will be the first, taking place June 6 at the community center.
Lyndhurst is also planning a Concerts in the Park series this summer, with an assortment of entertainers including the The Hillcrest Concert Band for Lyndhurst’s 4th of July celebration.
Ward said they have continued to support local businesses in Lyndhurst in many different ways. Recently, the Lyndhurst city website added a business directory where local businesses can make their presence known for free.
“One thing we have focused upon for the past several years and especially recently is supporting our local businesses,” Ward said. “We have an awesome array of businesses in our community, some approaching 100 years of existence like Lyndhurst Lumber and Lyndhurst Florist, and our newest enterprises Dollar Essentials or DFKIKZ, who join the wonderful selection of restaurants and various merchants available to our residents. There is so much to be had right here in our hometown.”