As legalized sports betting is now available throughout Ohio, many have already started to place bets for their favorite teams, but when can sports betting become an addiction?
As a form of gambling, sports betting can offer a thrill and hope for winning big, but mental health professionals such as Sadigoh Galloway, CEO of Your Recovery Counseling in Beachwood, and Nabil Pervaiz, manager of prevention services at Recovery Resources in Cleveland, caution bettors to understand the risks and know when to seek help.
“When we look at (sports betting) as addictive behavior, gambling activates the brain’s reward system very similar to any other substance,” Galloway told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It produces endorphins and adrenaline, and that stimulation, it further encourages gambling. So, over a period of time, it’s easy for some folks to develop a tolerance for gambling even when it’s becoming less rewarding, so they need to engage more of the same activities to achieve the same pleasure.”
The warning signs of a gambling addiction include losing track of time, borrowing money, lying, chasing losses and neglecting work and familial responsibilities, she explained. If used as an escape to avoid or cope with day-to-day stressors, sports betting and gambling can exacerbate other mental health concerns such as feelings of depression, anxiety or mood disturbances.
When these issues start to arise, that is when Galloway said it is time to seek help. Your Recovery Counseling has a group focused on those facing problem gambling that meets for one hour per week, as well as one hour of individual psychotherapy.
“That just gives the individual an opportunity to not only process stressors that may be associated directly with gaming, gambling or sports betting, but it also gives them an opportunity to discuss any other psychostressors that may be going on in their lives,” she said.
Galloway recommended Problem Gambling Network of Ohio as another resource and suggested joining a support group, finding resources to understand the problem and finding alternatives to gambling. She also advised family or friends that suspect someone of having a gambling addiction to be as supportive as possible and ask questions about how they feel and if they’re interested in receiving services.
“Seek help early, and if not early, seek help when you can,” Galloway said.
Other resources available include Get Set Before You Bet, Pause Before You Play and the Ohio gambling hot line at 800-589-9966, which for Cuyahoga County residents will direct them to Recovery Resources if they are looking to meet with a clinician.
Recovery Resources has in-house gambling treatment services at both its locations on Pearl Road in Cleveland and Detroit Road in Lakewood. Their services, which include an initial assessment and scheduled meetings with a gambling clinician, are free to Cuyahoga County residents.
As an addiction can take over someone’s life, Pervaiz told the CJN it is important to create balance and set parameters so sports betting and gambling do not affect personal relationships. Betting more than you can afford or taking risks such as stealing can lead to financial and legal ramifications that weigh on one’s mental health, he said.
“When it comes to debt, then when we think about mental health, then there’s also that suicide factor, right,” he said. “So, when we look at the statistics, we look at the data regarding mental health, suicide and gambling, we know roughly about a quarter of people who have contemplated suicide have said that it was related to their gambling.”
With the recent legalization in Ohio, the Ohio Lottery and Ohio Casino Control Commission are continuing to roll-out a list of over 700 sports betting kiosks to businesses across the state and many advertisements have popped up on social media, television, newspapers and billboards, which Pervaiz said can feel overwhelming.
“If it does feel like it’s overwhelming, that’s a valid point because we are surrounded by this,” he said. “And if they do need someone to talk to, by all means call that 1-800 number, call us at Recovery Resources. There are resources available for both traditional gambling as well as sports betting.”