Where to find help

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 800.589. 9966 to speak to a referral specialist. In-patient treatment services are available for Ohio Veterans and Residential Gambling Treatment Programs are available nationally.

Gamblers Anonymous

gamblersanonymousohio.org | ga.area10@yahoo.com

440-973-8190

Get Set Before You Bet

beforeyoubet.org | info@beforeyoubet.org

800-589-9966 | Text 4HOPE to 741741

National Problem Gambling Helpline

800-522-4700

Problem Gambling Network of Ohio

pgnohio.org | 614-750-9899

Recovery Resources

recres.org | info@recres.org | 216-431-4131