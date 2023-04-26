Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 7:23 pm
Josh Radnor appeared on WKYC's "Good Company" on April 26.
Phoenix Coffee held its grand opening in a new location March 11 in Lakewood.
Boasting one-hundred years of developing and nurturing African American artists, Karamu House is more than a theater; it is a home. This is evident from the faces of the staff and the heart of the cast that they take their name seriously.
Linda R. Palumbo, exceptionally loving wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, and friend, passed on April 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, after a fall. She was 78, and surrounded by her devoted family.
Josh Radnor appeared on WKYC's "Good Company" on April 26.
See him in person during "An Evening with Josh Radnor" at 7 p.m. April 27 at Maltz Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at cjn.org/radnor.
Choose from the options below.
Choose from the CJN's informative e-newsletters.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!