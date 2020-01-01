The best places in the world to see the northern lights, a brilliant light show streaking the dark sky with fluorescent greens, pinks, blues and purples, are Fairbanks, Alaska; Lapland, Finland; and Yellowknife, Canada, between late fall to early spring, according to U.S. News and World Report.
The best place to see We Are The Northern Lights – the nationally known Jewish indie pop-folk music duo consisting of married couple Sheldon Low and Hadar Orshalimy – is at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 for a concert open to the community.
No strangers to touring as the duo is working on its fifth national tour since its start in 2016, Low, a St. Louis native, and Orshalimy, a Tel Aviv native, wanted to craft an interactive concert enjoyable by any music palate. Attendees can expect music original to the duo like, ‘Holy Sound’ and ‘Body is a Temple,’ as well as pieces well-known in the Jewish community – all mainly performed by Low on guitar, Orshalimy on piano and a mix of their vocals.
“We try to create a really dynamic show and involve the crowd at times,” Low said. “We try to take people on a little bit of a journey. For us, the ultimate concert experience is not a frontal sort of experience where we are simply performing music as if you put on a CD or a record; we very much appreciate and enjoy the interaction with the audience, and so we really try to build community and take advantage of the fact that we’re in the same physical space with people.”
Low attributes the partnership between Suburban Temple and We Are The Northern Lights, established through the longtime friendship of Low and Suburban Temple educational director Rabbi Shoshana Nyer, as an opportunity for the two to work together to spread community.
“We do a summer tour every year and I reached out to Rabbi Nyer and said, ‘Hey, is this something that might potentially interest you?’ And she came back to me and said, ‘Not only do we want to do something over the summer with you, but we want to see if we can set up a series of events with you to really establish a relationship and get the benefit of multiple visits so that it’s not just a one-off when we meet you and actually develop a real connection.’ That is my favorite thing to do with any community,” Low said.
Because of that partnership, the Jan. 18 concert isn’t the first performance We Are The Northern Lights – named after an inside joke Low and Orshalimy share after they missed seeing the northern lights during a trip to Michigan – has done for Suburban Temple, as it performed a summer concert at a congregant’s home.
The Jan. 18 concert, however, will be far larger than the summer performance as three Suburban Temple choirs of various age groups will perform alongside Low, 37, and Orshalimy, 38. There will also be a meet-and-greet and pre-concert party at 6, with desserts and wine in the temple’s Garden Room.
On Jan. 19, Low and Orshalimy will perform alongside Suburban Temple students for the temple’s annual Tikkun Olam Coffee House Showcase. Low said he is excited to return to Cleveland, a beloved stop for him due to the city’s richness in food, culture and friends.
“My biggest thing in Cleveland is I basically eat as much of the local food as possible,” Low said. “West Side Market... Root Cafe in Lakewood where we actually performed... Great Lakes Brewing Company... Ginko Restaurant. I feel like Cleveland is a best kept secret.”