Ricki Steiner and David Granovitz planned what Steiner called a “typical Modern Orthodox wedding” at a Cliffside, N.J. wedding hall.
They planned to have 200 guests on March 22.
COVID-19 has changed that.
“It’s kind of heartbreaking,” Steiner said of the change in plan, which could change again.
And while Steiner had done most of the planning for the big event, she asked Granovitz to take charge of planning a much more intimate celebration, which will include a barbecue and the father of the bride playing guitar. The barbecue will be set in a cousin’s back yard.
Rabbi Binyamin Blau was scheduled to officiate.
Steiner, a 2009 graduate of Fuchs-Mizrachi School in Beachwood who now lives in New York City, said she first became concerned about coronavirus about three months ago when she learned it was in Europe.
“I started getting nervous,” she said, adding, “I didn’t tell anyone. … Once we got our first couple cases, I stated talking about it,””
On March 12, the rabbis of Bergen County, N.J., came out with a statement as coronavirus began spreading in the New York and New Jersey area.
“We at first were like, we have to fight this thing,” she said, and she ordered gloves and hand sanitizer in hopes that the original plan could still work.
“Then on Friday and through the weekend, it just became clear that that was not an option.”
There will be no dancing at the wedding, to maintain social distance.
“It’s really emotional and in this current climate, it’s kind of the last thing you want to do.”
They first notified guests of the change on a private Facebook group page for guests their age. They then sent an email to a broader list notifying them of the change. The plan, as of March 16, was to hold the family-only ceremony with a party to follow, possibly in the summer.
Steiner said she thanked those who had sent gifts.
“We’re still planning to get married and need stuff,” she said. “I feel like it’s been three months, but it’s been like four days.”
Steiner, who celebrated her bat mitzvah at Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood, is a graduate of Cleveland State University and works in the marketing department of Leading Luxury Hotels of the World.
She moved to New York City after graduating and met Granovitz on the website SawYouAtSinai, a Jewish dating and matchmaking site, although she knew his younger brother, and one of her friends knew him.
Their first date was at a cocktail bar, which she found strange, because he didn’t drink.
“I said to myself, ‘OK I know he’s a good guy.’”
She called that first date a bit awkward.
“I think he texted me two days later and I was like shocked,” she recalled.
Their second date was at Rockefeller Center.
It was after their fourth date that they began to feel truly comfortable.
He proposed to her at her favorite room of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on a day when many things had gone awry.
Granovitz, a native of Los Angeles, celebrated his bar mitzvah at Chabad of the Beach Cities in Redondo Beach, Calif. He graduated from Shalhevet High School in Los Angeles and served in the infantry of the Israel Defense Forces after high school. He subsequently studied business and information technology at California State University in Northridge and later studied for six months at Shor Yoshuv Yeshiva in Far Rockaway, N.J., for six months prior to landing a job as an application developer at a New Jersey hospital system.
“I always wanted to get married outside, but I felt like I couldn’t do that with 200 people,” Granovitz said. “Ricki also. We actually are getting the wedding we kind of wanted.”