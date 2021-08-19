Danielle and Michael Weiner of Hunting Valley donated $2 million to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center as part of the campus’ phase two expansion. This donation will help bring labor and delivery services to the hospital, and will be recognized with the naming of the Danielle and Michael Weiner Maternity Suite.
Danielle Weiner and her husband, Michael, have been involved with UH for many years, beginning when Danielle was 13 years old. In lieu of a traditional bat mitzvah gift, she asked for people to make donations to furnish a play room at UH’s Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
This involvement continued when Danielle Weiner joined the Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation nine years ago, becoming the youngest board member at 29. Shortly after, she gave birth to their daughter, which ignited her to become even more involved.
“The service and everything at the main campus was great, but we felt like the hospital was losing a lot of their potential clientele, if you will, by not having labor and delivery on the east side of Cleveland,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 17. “Many families’ first experience with a healthcare organization is when they have a baby. And that leads to choices about pediatrics, specialty and then where to send their parents when their parents get older for care. So, I really think it’s such an important foot- in-the-door.”
Recently, Danielle Weiner became the president-elect of the Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation. She also co-chairs the foundation’s signature event, Ride the Rainbow. She is also chair of the UH Ahuja phase two Women & Newborn subcommittee; and serves on the UH Rainbow campaign committee.
A lot of the births at the main campus are considered “higher acuity” and it can be challenging at times for the doctors and nurses at the main campus to switch between a higher-acuity labor and delivery to a more run-of-the-mill delivery, according to the Weiners.
“I think it will allow them to expand their level of service, as well as to expand their footprint,” Michael Weiner said. “And in doing so, they’ll be able to deliver a higher level of care. Not only at the new center, but it’ll also take pressure off the main campus.”
Danielle Weiner was not the only person from her family to contribute to the hospital system, however. Her late grandfather, Leonard Horvitz, and his wife, Joan, committed funds to build Horvitz Tower at UH Rainbow. Her parents, Richard and the late Marcy Horvitz, helped fund adult and pediatric research.
And, after her mother’s passing in 2003, all three generations came together to make a gift to name the Marcy R. Horvitz Pediatric Emergency Center. Additional support from Danielle and Michael Weiner, ranging from Ride the Rainbow event sponsorships to their donation of personal protective equipment at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, have further sustained the UH mission.
“I think we just felt that having this kind of access in our own backyard was really an important gift to give to the community,” Danielle Weiner said.