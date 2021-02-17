Lee Weingart, a Cuyahoga County Commissioner from 1995 to 1997, will campaign for Cuyahoga County Executive in 2022.
Weingart explained his run for the position follows his desire to solve vital problems plaguing the county that the current Cuyahoga County government hasn’t addressed, according to a Feb. 17 news release.
“For too long, Cuyahoga County government has failed to solve our most pressing community challenges like economic opportunity, equity, poverty, hunger, affordable housing, and criminal justice reform,” Weingart said in the release. “As county executive, I will shift our public resources away from funding the county government bureaucracy and toward funding public-private solutions to address these basic challenges and to create new hope for all citizens of Cuyahoga County.”
Cuyahoga County Executive is Armond Budish was elected in in 2015 and re-elected in 2018.
After speaking with more than 250 people from Democrats and Republicans, labor and business leaders, political leaders and community members, Weingart said he realized he could guide the county to a place of increased success.
“The universal response has been that Cuyahoga County needs honest, effective, vigorous and bold leadership to solve the many challenges facing it, challenges that the current administration have failed to address, much less solve,” Weingart said. “If elected county executive, I will make our county government as good as the people it serves.”
Weingart’s ideas for the county’s near future include criminal justice reform, economic development and inclusion, affordable housing and social services, and competent fiscal management. Those plans stem from his more than 25 years of experience in the public sector, as a business owner and through his discussions with national community, civic and business leaders, according to the release.
As Cuyahoga County Commissioner, Weingart transformed a $120 million budget deficit into a $40 million budget surplus through bipartisan solutions, served as a leader in returning the NFL to Cleveland and contributed to the county’s government without scandal.
Upon the expiration of his commissioner term, Weingart established LNE Group, an international government relations and business consulting firm headquartered in Cleveland.
Weingart has led LNE Group to legislative accomplishments tackling social policy concerns, such as obtaining $4 million in federal funding for Cuyahoga County’s Fatherhood Initiative, assisting with the passing of legislation to create the county’s land bank system and forging a new state-funded program for at-risk youth and family preservation. LNE Group has returned more than $100 million in state and federal funding for Cuyahoga County projects, sponsoring numerous projects in clean energy, medical technology and job creation, according to the release.
“The people of Cuyahoga County deserve a county executive who is going to fight for them, and work with county council, the mayor of Cleveland and suburban mayors to create real solutions that address our challenges, all while using our tax dollars wisely,” Weingart said. “Over the next 22 months, I look forward to campaigning in every part of this county and meeting with as many of our 800,000 voters and community leaders as possible, to share this bold vision for our future.”
For more information regarding Weingart’s campaign, visit weingart2022.com.