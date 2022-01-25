Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, one of two Jewish members of the Ohio House, called out the approximately 30 to 40 men who showed up in front of his house Jan. 23 for attempting to intimidate him and scaring his children in an act he said went too far.
The men, who showed up in an estimated 30 vehicles across the street from Weinstein’s home in Hudson, spent 45 minutes marching with flags, including with one that said, in part, to “kneel for the cross.”
Weinstein said that when a neighbor approached the men to ask what they were doing, some of the men identified themselves as “Christian veterans” who were there “to make Casey Weinstein be better.” According to Weinstein, himself a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, when the neighbor asked what they meant by making Weinstein “better,” they did not have an answer. The men also walked to the front of Weinstein’s lawn, watching him and taking pictures and video of him and his home.
Weinstein told the Cleveland Jewish News the only other public official he knows of who has received this kind of treatment was Dr. Amy Acton, the former Ohio Department of Health director, who is also Jewish.
“They came to my home on Sunday, as ‘Christian veterans’ ... in a show of force trying to intimidate me, very similar to what they did with Dr. Acton,” which Weinstein described as an act of antisemitism. “And, as a Jewish man that’s how I take it.”
Weinstein said he immediately called the police, who told him not to engage with the men. The police then asked the men to clear the road they were blocking and drove by a few more times. But, the police told Weinstein they could not do anything more unless the men stepped onto his property, he said.
While Weinstein said he supports protesting and believes in the importance of the First Amendment, he said these people crossed a line.
“It was clearly a coordinated thing to show up at my house when my family would be home,” he said. “To come here and scare my kids, it’s just so far beyond the pale,” adding that his 4-year-old daughter asked him after the incident if he was sure he could keep her safe. People need to “understand the difference between a right and what’s right to do,” he said.
For Weinstein, incidents like this are signs of both the degradation of political dialogue and the rise of antisemitism, he said.
“I think this intimidation factor ... the weaponization of the flag, like one side owning the flag ... is escalatory,” he said.
Despite this, Weinstein said he is grateful for how the community has responded to the incident.
“There’s been an outpouring of support from the community,” he said. “It’s been wonderful.”
Weinstein said he has spoken to the Anti-Defamation League about looking into the matter.
James Pasch, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, told the CJN that the ADL is investigating the matter, using photos and videos that Weinstein provided.
“I don’t see why you can’t protest outside of the state house or something of that nature and not at the place where people’s children are,” Pasch said of the incident. “I don’t know what it accomplishes. I was immediately concerned for the safety and well being of both Representative Weinstein and his family.”