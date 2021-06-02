State Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, was nominated May 27 to the Ohio Holocaust and Genocide Memorial Education Commission. The commission, which was created at the end of the 133rd General Assembly, is tasked with gathering and disseminating information on the Holocaust and genocide and propose new initiatives to fill the gap in current education programs.
“Antisemitic rhetoric from elected officials who dare compare the Holocaust with public health orders put us all at risk, and we must educate Ohioans as to the horrific nature of genocide,” Weinstein said in a news release. “While education will never be enough to prevent another genocide or fascist takeover, it lays a foundation for understanding critical to the promise of ‘never again.’”
Antisemitic incidents in Ohio rose to a 40-year high in 2020, with a 72% increase in events from the year before. Last year’s spike in antisemitic incidents coincides with a survey conducted by the Claims Conference showing 46% of Ohioans ages 18 to 39 could not name a single concentration camp and that 64% were unaware 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.