A protest at Rep. Casey Weinstein’s home by self-proclaimed “Christian veterans” was organized and led by members of Liberty Valley Church, where his colleague, Sen. Kristina Roegner, is a member, leading Weinstein to question what she may have known about the incident.
On Jan. 23, approximately 35 men showed up unannounced in front of Weinstein’s home in Hudson, partially blocking the road while holding American and other flags, including one that said to “stand for the flag, kneel for the cross.”
In an earlier interview with the Cleveland Jewish News, Weinstein, D-Hudson, recounted that when a neighbor approached the men to ask what they were doing, some identified themselves as “Christian veterans” who were there “to make Casey Weinstein be better.” According to Weinstein, himself a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, when the neighbor asked what they meant by making Weinstein “better,” they did not have an answer. The men also walked to the front of Weinstein’s lawn, watching him and taking pictures and video of him and his home.
The incident frightened Weinstein’s children and seemed antisemitic, he said, and was condemned by some Jewish community leaders, such as the Anti-Defamation League.
At first, it was unknown who was behind the protest. However, over this past weekend Weinstein received an anonymous tip he shared with the CJN that Liberty Valley Church in Northfield, a village outside of Akron, was behind the protest.
Both Jeff Tauring, the pastor of the church, and Roegner, R-Hudson, confirmed members of the church’s role in the protest in conversations with the CJN.
Weinstein, who said he had not previously known of his colleague’s membership with the church, questioned Roegner’s role in the incident.
“Coming from an interfaith household, what my family and I saw from our living room window last Sunday afternoon was not an invitation to any worship we recognize,” Weinstein said. “It was a clear attempt to intimidate us. If this was in fact a political stunt from Senator Roegner’s church, I’d be very disappointed.”
Tauring and Roegner disputed that view, as Tauring told the CJN the goal of the gathering at Weinstein’s home “was to just encourage him to do better and to engage just in the political process. We’re encouraging everyone to do better. And I think it’s helpful if the people who serve the constituency know that constituency is active.”
Roegner took the same position and told the CJN that members of the church came to her home a week later with the same message.
She said the people she met with Jan. 30 told her, “We embrace American values and liberty and freedom. And we’re here to encourage our elected officials to basically do the same.”
They then asked her some questions and prayed for her and Weinstein, she said.
But Weinstein found the timing of the events suspicious.
“Sen. Roegner’s supposedly spontaneous meeting with some of the same men who protested my home, who I’m now told attend her church, felt staged,” he said. “I was deeply disappointed to see what looks like a public servant betraying the trust of her constituents, falsely claiming she didn’t know the very men she is used to seeing in the pews of her own church. For me, this brings up more questions as to her involvement in organizing these protesters to show up to our home, which should be a safe haven for our children. My kids should be off limits to these men.”
Both Tauring and Roegner denied that what the congregants did was a protest and said it was neither antisemitic nor an act of intimidation.
“It didn’t even resemble a protest,” Tauring said. “It was a rally. We had a little dog walking around, right? The kids in the window were waving, we waved back. Even his wife in the video says, I think it’s a parade. There was no yelling, no intimidation or nothing,” adding “antisemitism is the furthest thing from the truth. ... That couldn’t be at all. We love the Jews. We believe in the Covenant, the covenant of God.”
Tauring added, as evidence that this was not antisemitic that he had recently met for dinner with Beachwood native Josh Mandel, an Ohio Republican candidate for U.S. Senate who is Jewish, to discuss his candidacy.
Roegner agreed with Tauring.
“They are not antisemitic in any way,” she said. “If people are Christian, they will recognize ... Jewish people are the chosen children of God and anything antisemitic is satanic.”
Roegner said the church’s support of Israel is proof they are not antisemitic.
“Liberty Valley has an Israeli flag that has been flying out front for well over a year now” since they put flag poles up at the church, she said. “So, you know, I think any church that’s antisemitic in any way would never fly an Israeli flag as high as they fly the American flag.”
However, she said the “kneel before the cross” flag was a mistake and sent the wrong message at a Jewish lawmaker’s home.
“So, in hindsight that was definitely a mistake on the part of whoever went over there,” Roegner said, adding that perhaps the people who brought the flag “didn’t know he was Jewish,” but “I could see how that could be misinterpreted if you’re Jewish.”
Tauring said this was the result of the unorganized nature of these rallies.
“We just send people around with American flags. There were a couple of people that actually brought their own flag because it’s a very unorganized group,” he said. “The general messages is, hey, we’re here as Americans and we’re encouraging you to do better.”
COVID-19 policy at issue
Tauring told the CJN that the issue for him and his church behind the rally is vaccine mandates and other government public health policies, which he likened to Germany before the Holocaust.
“Government is too big,” he said. “We see the exact pattern that happened to the Jews in Germany in World War II, we see the exact pattern happening here. And so we feel like if somebody would have stood up for the Jews earlier, and it should have been the church, if they would have done that earlier ... if the church would have stood up earlier ... I’m not sure if the catastrophe would have happened.”
Roegner said she hoped both sides could make a positive out of this and said she would speak with Weinstein about it.
“As an individual, I always try to assume the best in people and that people don’t have malintent, generally speaking. ... Now, do people make mistakes? Absolutely. Can things be taken out of context or, you know, seen in the wrong way? Absolutely. ... Hopefully, there’s forgiveness on all sides.”
She added that she hoped to discuss this with Weinstein and perhaps visit a synagogue with him “and just have civil discourse,” and have him come to her church “just so that you can see that these people don’t mean you any harm.”
Weinstein responded that he was open to the invitation.
“I’m open to dialogue and to mutually respectful engagement with anyone willing to meet,” he said.