Michele Weiss was re-elected vice mayor by University Heights City Council at its Jan. 3 meeting, continuing in a role she has played since January of 2020.
Weiss was nominated for the position by councilman Justin Gould, who noted her “planning and fortitude.”
“I appreciate the work that you’ve done for this council, vice mayor, and the planning especially,” he told Weiss at the Jan. 3 meeting.
Councilwoman Barbara Blankfeld seconded the nomination, saying that Weiss was “extraordinarily well suited to the role of leading council and managing the affairs that we legislate.”
Councilman John Rach offered a third to the nomination and noting her organization and her passion for the city.
No other names were put forward, and the vote was unanimous to re-elect her to the role. Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan immediately swore in Weiss.
Communication between Brennan and council has at times been heated.
On Weiss’s motion, council voted 6-1 to censure Brennan for “use of offensively coarse and unwarranted language and for the conduct unbecoming the office of mayor.” Brennan read a formal apology prior to the May 3, 2021, vote.
Weiss, a 2019 Cleveland Jewish News Difference Maker, is controller for Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights. She also runs a nonprofit called Amatz Initiative.
In 2018, she was named University Heights public official of the year.
She was first elected to council in 2015.