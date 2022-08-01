Sarah L. Weiss is stepping down as the CEO of the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center after 18 years, effective Sept. 22.
She will serve as a senior adviser, while board chair David Wise will assume interim CEO duties.
Weiss and Wise will lay the groundwork for the future CEO to maximize the potential of a recent $18 million transformational gift given to center, according to a news release.
“The same gut instinct that has guided me throughout my journey at HHC tells me it’s the right time for a change, for me and for HHC,” Weiss said in the release. “My heart remains committed to HHC, and I’m delighted to work with David to steward the Center through its next phase of growth.”
Weiss spearheaded the move to Union Terminal in 2019.
“We are all deeply thankful to Sarah and David for their continued leadership at this in-credibly pivotal moment,” incoming board chair Phyllis Jackson said in the release. “HHC is poised to grow from strength to strength. As we continue to shape HHC’s footprint for the future, this is the perfect time to set the foundation for the Center’s next season and position it to thrive for years to come.”
Wise has served on the boards of Jewish National Fund, Rockwern Academy and the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati. In 2013, he was selected to be a part of the Wexner Heritage Program for Jewish volunteer leaders. He joined the center in 2014.
“I am enormously grateful to be in a position to assume this role in the organization at this exciting time,” Wise said in the release. “I look forward to continuing my partnership with Sarah and leveraging her capacity to expand the work of HHC in a transformational way. Together, we will afford the board the time to find the next CEO to lead us into the future.”