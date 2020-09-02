Rabbi Lauren Werber will embark on a 100-mile bike ride Sept. 6 to raise funds for Temple B’nai Abraham in Elyria.
“It came to me on a whim and I got my bike buddy to say yes,” Werber said. “Then I realized what I got myself into, but at that point, I was committed to it.”
Werber will ride from Columbus to Xenia and back along a rail trail with Gary Byron, whose wife, Becky DeNelsky, will drive to meet them at checkpoints along their ride with support and gear.
“There was a conversion of old railroad tracks no longer in use into bike and hike trails, so a lot of the trails that I do now are these trails,” Werber said. “They don’t get too hilly since they were railroad tracks, and they’re not on the main road, so you’re not dealing with cars. ... (It’s) much more pleasant and pretty than city riding.”
Werber told the CJN she started biking roughly a year ago with Byron and DeNelsky’s help.
“They’ve just been encouraging me all along,” Werber said.
The rabbi estimates their 100-mile ride will take at least eight hours. She said, during her most recent 50-mile ride, she covered 13.3 miles per hour. Her longest ride has been 75 miles.
Werber hopes to raise at least $5,000 to offset lost income from Temple B’nai Abraham’s annual bagel brunch fundraiser, which had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, the ride’s GoFundMe has raised almost $3,500.
“Then we have at least another $500 in checks that people sent in, because they were old school and didn’t want to use the GoFundMe,” Werber said. “We only have a few more days and we’ll keep the GoFundMe open for a little while after so I’m hopeful to get past $5,000.”
Werber doesn’t expect this will turn into an annual fundraiser.
“I think it’s a one time thing,” she said. “I don’t think people will want to give to my bike ride every year.”
The money will be used for enrichment programming at Temple B’nai Abraham.
“Especially since we’re not meeting in person, we’re trying to do more with bringing in speakers and programs through Zoom,” Werber said. The rest will go toward everyday expenses at the temple.
“Small congregations serve really important purposes, especially now when we’re so isolated,” Werber said. “When you’re in a small community, it’s really important to be able to gather in as many ways as we can ... and the congregation has been incredibly good to me, so making it more possible for us to be together (online) is important to me.”