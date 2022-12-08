Stephen Wertheim was honored as the University Heights Citizen of the Year during the University Heights Civic Awards reception Nov. 16 at the Jardine Room at John Carroll University.
Wertheim was presented the award by Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan for his work chairing the charter review committee, according to a news release.
Resident members of the city’s Juneteenth committee were honored, including Lawuana Anderson, Saundra Berry, Virginia Benson and Dr. Alicia Sloan.
The 2022 University Heights employees of the year were Kimberly Kirkhoff of the fire department and Maggie Balzano of the police department. The co-workers of the year were assistant clerk of council Jeune Drayton and police Sgt. Marc Imbrogno.
The educator of the year was kindergarten teacher Tina Reynolds. Shaker Heights Municipal Judge Anne Walton Keller received the public servant of the year award.
Pizzazz on the Circle, an Italian restaurant, was recognized in honor of its 30th anniversary.
Good neighbor awards went to: Dr. Brenna Kebort and Michelle Fowler for their efforts to revive a referee at a JCU basketball game; WJCU hosts Collin Kennedy and Zachary Sinutko for setting a new world record; Crystal Bruce for earning the JCU Distinguished Faculty Award; Elizabeth Engleheart for organizing the University Heights Green Team; Jeffrey Pearl for bringing the Rust Belt Riders compost service to The Walt; fire Lt. Kevin Vonhaz for saving a child from drowning; Rick Brenner for his service on the finance and strategic planning committee; and Robin and Wendy Gernsheimer for their service on the parade committee.