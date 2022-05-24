The West 6th Street Starbucks store won its National Labor Relations Board union vote to become the first unionized Cleveland Starbucks store.
The NLRB and Starbucks workers at the West 6th Street store in Cleveland met on Zoom May 24 to count the union vote.
With 10 votes casted – all for yes – by 10 of the 22 eligible voters from the West 6th store, a simple majority was needed to form a union at the coffee chain location. There were two challenged ballots which did not effect the results of the election.
The West 6th store filed for NLRB elections Jan. 10 and a month later workers at the Clifton Boulevard and Mayfield Road locations followed suit with their own petitions. These filings join over 100 other Starbucks locations across the country that have joined the Starbucks Workers United Movement.
The coffee chain workers are organizing with the Chicago and Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United, a SEIU affiliate. Workers United backed the successful unionization efforts of a Buffalo, N.Y. location in December.
Workers at the Cleveland store cited COVID-19 safety measures in their intent to unionize at the start of the year in a letter sent to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson.
At the time, 12 of the store’s 20 employees signed on to the letter, and 17 signed union authorization cards.
When reached for comment after the West 6th store filed, Starbucks shared its COVID-19 response stating throughout the pandemic, stores have followed the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health authorities guidelines as well as offered isolation pay to workers.
Following the union vote at the Buffalo store, Rossann Williams, president of Starbucks North America, wrote a letter to the companies’ employees.
“From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we do not want a union between us as partners, and that conviction has not changed,” Williams wrote. “However, we have also said that we respect the legal process.”
One of those Buffalo stores was successful in unionizing and according to The Associated Press, six employees later formed a picket line outside the store saying they lacked the staff and resources to work safely amid surging COVID cases.