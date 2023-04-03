An 18-year-old West Geauga High School student was taken into custody late in morning of April 3 for bringing a gun to the school 13401 Chillicothe Road in Chester Township. Police were investigating, according to reports from various news agencies.
Superintendent Richard Markwardt told news media no other information is available and classes were dismissed shortly after the incident. He said there was an elevated police presence in the schools, but no threats were made against any of the buildings.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.
The Cleveland Jewish News reached out to the school and local authorities, but have not received a response yet.
According to the school website, the school does have a reporting system to report threats or bullying against students and teachers at 866-listen2me. The system is for students and parents to report concerns which may affect the peace of mind of students or jeopardize the safety of people or school facilities. Concerns may include, but are not limited to bullying, abuse, bomb threats, cyber crimes, discrimination, drugs, health concerns, suspicious behavior, vandalism, fighting and weapons.
West Geauga High School serves Chester Township, Newbury Township, the Geauga portion of Hunting Valley, most of Russell Township, and a small part of Munson Township.
This is a developing story.