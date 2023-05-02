A Lyndhurst teenager who attends West Geauga High School in Chester Township as an open enrollment student was indicted by a Geauga County grand jury May 2 on charges of bringing a fully-loaded Smith and Wesson handgun, three fully loaded magazines and a knife to the school.
Brandon Morrissette, 18, was arrested in connection with an incident around 9:30 a.m. April 3 during which he told police he intended to shoot multiple students at the high school at 13401 Chillicothe Road.
Morisette faces charges of attempted aggravated murder, illegal possession of a deadly weapon on school property and inducing panic.
He is being detained in Geauga County Jail and is set to appear in the Geauga County Common Pleas Court to face the indictment in the next few days, but no arraignment date has been set yet, Angela Trend, court bailiff for Judge Carolyn Paschke told the Cleveland Jewish News May 2.
Morrissette’s plan to kill multiple people was thwarted when Casey Orloski, a senior at the school, found a bullet in the boys’ bathroom and reported it that morning just after 9 a.m., compelling staff and the resource officer to view video to determine who left the bullet. Morrissette was identified as the suspect, searched and taken into custody.
Charges were filed in Chardon Municipal Court April 4. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity April 12 to a misdemeanor charge of inciting panic. Appearing in a video hearing from the jail at the Geauga County Safety Center before Chardon Municipal Court Judge Terri L. Stupica, who agreed with prosecutors that he be held without bond, saying he posed a substantial threat of harm to himself and others, and he was remanded to remain in custody.
The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending school violence, told the CJN April 12 it was recognizing Orloski’s heroism, and he was the first in Ohio to receive the Foundation’s National Student Hero Award for his alert and quick action in averting a possible school shooting,
Geauga County Prosecutor James R. Flaiz could not be reached for comment.