An 18-year-old student at West Geauga High School who brought a gun to the school last week pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity April 12 to a misdemeanor charge of bringing a knife to school.
Brandon Morrissette, who lives in Lyndhurst and is an open-enrollment student, was arrested April 3 on felony charges of bringing a fully loaded Smith and Wesson gun, three fully loaded ammo cartridges and the misdemeanor charge of bringing a knife to the school in Chester Township.
He told police he intended to shoot multiple students. He was also charged with attempted aggravated murder, inducing panic and illegal possession of a deadly weapon.
Appearing in a video hearing from the jail at the Geauga County Safety Center before Chardon Municipal Court Judge Terri L. Stupica, the judge agreed with prosecutors that he be held without bond, saying he posed a substantial threat of harm to himself and others. He will appear in court on the other charges at 11:30 a.m. May 3.
Morissette was taken into police custody after another student found a bullet and the student with the gun was identified to staff and the school resource officer. The school went into lockdown during the incident.
Meanwhile, the West Geauga School District announced a new safety protocol for its schools April 11, according to a letter provided to the Cleveland Jewish News by the West Geauga Schools Board of Education. The letter was sent to parents and guardians of students from the district and written by superintendent Richard Markwardt.
Markwardt said as the district reflects on the events of the week with staff and local law enforcement agencies, he wanted to focus on enhancing and improving safety provisions.
“I take that commitment seriously,” he wrote.
Markwardt said safety measures now will include storing backpacks in lockers at all times and permitting only clear backpacks to be carried between classes with a medical waiver. Musical instruments will be stored in lockers or in the band room, and no coats will be worn during class or in the school and they must be stored in lockers.
He said the school district had been in conversations with the Chester Township Police Department and explored ways to expand the school resource officer presence in the district, a visible police presence, enhanced school safety plans, and safety-related training for staff and students.
The West Geauga Board of Education officially approved repairing or replacing the public address system during their April 11 Board of Education meeting. There were issues with the system at the middle school and high school on the day Morrissette brought the gun to class.
Markwardt wrote. “Equally as frightening as the hour between the discovery of the bullet during first period and the arrest of the student during second period, is contemplating what could have happened if the gunman had been able to execute his plans. As a parent and grandparent, these thoughts are terrifying.”
The district spent more than $1.3 million on security enhancements in the last five years, according to Markwardt.
The district is offering support for students and staff with five regular school counselors, three full-time school psychologists, a social worker and the services of Ravenwood Health.