The West Side Market recently founded a new nonprofit, named its inaugural board, started the search for its executive director and released the first phase of its master plan, according to a news release.
The new nonprofit governing body of the West Side Market is known as the Cleveland Public Market Corporation. Board members were recommended by the West Side Market advisory committee and Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb. The board will start with 15 members and have a maximum of 21.
The members are Ave Abbott, Carrie Carpenter, Shelly Cayette, Amanda Dempsey, Colette Jones, Henry Hilow, Dr. Don Malone, Kerry McCormack, Tom McNair, Randy McShepard, Tom Nagel, Jason Russell, Tanisha Velez, Ramat Wiley and Ann Zoller.
“The Advisory Committee conducted an extensive process of outlining criteria and recommending initial board members so we could ensure the board represents a broad range of expertise, connections and lived experiences, reflecting our diverse customer and merchant base,” Jessica Trivisonno, senior strategist for the West Side Market, said in the release.
Waverly Partners, LLC. is leading the search for the executive director of the nonprofit.
The first phase of the master plan includes a study revealing the important role the West Side Market plays as a source of food for its diverse customer base, and the plan also highlights the challenges the market is facing, including a high vacancy rate and inadequate retail facilities, the release stated.
“Despite the challenges that the Market has faced in the past few decades, it continues to act as an anchor institution in Cleveland,” Bibb said in the release. “Moving forward, we hope to take advantage of the Market’s strengths to ensure it can be a thriving community asset for the next generation.”
