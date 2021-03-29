Beth Israel-The West Temple has received and placed its historical marker, “A Modern-Day Exodus,” after being chosen for historical designation in fall 2019 by the Ohio Historical Society.
The temple at 14308 Triskett Road in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood is only the third Jewish organization and second temple in Ohio to have a historical marker. The others are Plum Street Temple in Cincinnati and the Kol Israel Holocaust Foundation Memorial Marker in Zion Memorial Park in Bedford Heights.
The application was one of only 20 accepted statewide each year. An unveiling ceremony was originally scheduled for September 2020, but wasn’t held due to COVID-19. A commemorative ceremony will be held later this year.
The marker honors the accomplishments of the committee on Soviet anti-Semitism, started in 1963 by a small group of the temple’s founding members. The group was led by NASA scientist Louis Rosenblum, beginning post-World War II during the Cold War, an ongoing political rivalry between the United States, the Soviet Union and their respective allies, according to an October 2019 article by the Cleveland Jewish News.
Noting The Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood also had a hand in the marker proposal, temple president Peter Sackett said, “To think that we can pull something off like this, and then have there be an Ohio Historical Marker that everybody will always be able to refer to about what happened at our little shul, it’s pretty cool stuff,” he said in the 2019 article.