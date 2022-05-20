A 21-year-old Westlake man has been sentenced to a year of probation, given a $250 fine and ordered to attend diversity and cultural sensitivity training following his no-contest plea to a disorderly conduct charge.
The sentencing took place exactly a year after the May 19, 2021 pro-Palestinian rally at Westlake’s Crocker Park at which a Cleveland Heights rabbi and his wife were attacked. The two were counter-protesting.
Mohammed Sbeih, who is a barrista at Starbucks, previously agreed to a plea arrangement in which he pleaded no contest to a single count of disorderly conduct persisting, after having been charged with assault and obstructing justice as well.
Rabbi Alec Popivker and his wife, Sarah Popivker, both testified at the sentencing hearing before Judge Brian F. Hagan in a courtroom packed with supporters of the Popivkers and the defendant.
In addition, Popivker asked Larry Zukerman of Zukerman, Lear & Murray Co. LPA in Cleveland, to speak as well.
“He attacked a rabbi and the rabbi’s wife,” Zukerman said at the May 19 sentencing. “This behavior can’t be countenanced. … He attacked them just because they were Jews.”
Popivker said he has five children and, “I’m the head of a community,” referring to Magen David Society, which he leads from his home. “I’m trying to build bridges.”
Sbeih was represented by Ali A. Mustafa of Ali A. Mustafa Esq. in Cleveland.
“What happened to them on that day had no involvement from Mr. Sbeih,” Mustafa told the judge, reminding him that the only charge that Sbeih was being sentenced for was disorderly conduct. “That person that stole the flag is the same person that injured his wife. It did happen, your honor, but not by Mr. Sbeih.”
Mustafa said the charge stemmed from Sbeih’s crossing a street against police orders.
Sbeih said he did so, “because I seen harm coming towards a little boy. I don’t want no harm done to a little boy, and that’s all.”
The judge explained his ruling and placed it in context.
“Far more is going on than just a disorderly conduct persisting,” Hagan said, referring to the full name of the charge. “I recognize that the implications here can be significant because this does send messages. This court’s ruling will send messages. This court has an obligation to respect the rights of the individual defendant, respect the rights of the individual victims, respect each group’s right to bear their flag and carry it proudly – even when they’re right next to each other. You have those rights. And that will continue.”
Over Mustafa’s objections, Hagan included the diversity and cultural sensitivity training as part of the sentence.
“I want you to get some probation-recommended … cultural diversity understanding where it’s internalized,” Hagan told Sbeih. “I can’t solve all these problems. Obviously, they’ve been going on for generations and generations, but they are solvable.”
Popivker said he was pleased that Sbeih was sentenced to diversity and cultural sensitivity training and that he did not want him to serve time in jail.
“When I lived in Israel, I would walk into the desert and I stayed in Bedouin tents,” he said. “And I liked their culture. I, you know, it’s very close to us. And Islam and Jews and the Arabs, very often live very, very nicely together.”
Sarah Popivker, who was injured in the incident, said, “I still have the scar. ... And then you know, there is the emotional scar, which, you know, doesn’t go away.”
The Popivkers said they will continue to counter-protest.