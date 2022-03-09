A Westlake man, who was criminally charged following a May 14 pro-Palestinian rally in which a Cleveland Heights couple said they were assaulted, pleaded no contest March 8 to a single count of disorderly conduct persisting, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Mohammed Ayman Sbeih will be sentenced May 19 in Rocky River Municipal Court.
The maximum sentence for a fourth-degree misdemeanor is 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $250. Two previous charges – assault and obstruction of justice – were nolled, or will not be prosecuted, as a result of a plea agreement.
His attorney, Ali A. Mustafa, of Fairview Park, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 8 that the charge of disorderly conduct persisting was added.
“In an effort to complete and put this all behind everybody, that third charge was added which was agreed upon,” Mustafa said. “After the city law director and prosecutor reviewed the videos and reviewed everything related to the case, it was determined that the assault charge was not a valid charge and the charge regarding … obstructing justice also was not going to work. But in lieu of all the charges that were pending and the way to resolve the matter, a third charge was added.”
Alec Popivker and Sara Popivker both spoke in court, saying they were injured during the incident at Crocker Park in Westlake.
“We were both attacked,” Alec Popivker told Magistrate Gregory M. Sponseller.
Sponseller continued a temporary protective order barring Sbeih from having contact with the couple.
Westlake Assistant Prosecutor John F. Corrigan could not be reached for comment.