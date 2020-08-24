The Ohio State University is seeking board approval to build a $1.79 billion, 26-story Wexner Medical Center Inpatient Hospital – the largest facilities project undertaken at the university, according to an Aug. 24 news release.
The proposed 1.9-million-square-foot Columbus hospital would aim to enhance research, clinical training and world-class patient care, the release said, and has undergone “extensive planning.” If approved, it is scheduled to open in early 2026.
The release said the OSU board of trustees is to vote on the matter this week. A virtual meeting of the Wexner Medical Center board is planned for 8 to 11:45 a.m. Aug. 26, and a full-board special public session regarding the hospital is planned for 11:45 to 12:30 p.m.
“The new inpatient hospital will serve as a model for 21st-century hospitals by further integrating research, diagnosis, treatment and education,” said Ohio State President-elect Kristina M. Johnson, in the release. “Ohio State is advancing the future of health care for a rapidly growing community, and this serves as an investment in the health and wellness of the state of Ohio.”
The hospital would be located east of Cannon Drive. If approved, it would have up to 820 beds in private room settings, replacing and expanding on the 440 beds in Rhodes Hall and Doan Hall.
Also among the hospital’s features, The OSU Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute would gain 148 beds – 84 new and 64 resulting from construction backfilling. The OSUCCC–James and Ross Heart Hospital would also be renovated for a blood bank, support services and building connections.
It would also feature 60 neonatal intensive care unit bassinets, as well as state-of-the-art diagnostic, treatment and inpatient service areas; an emergency department; imaging; operating rooms; and critical care and medical/surgical beds. A new inpatient hospital garage would have up to 1,900 spaces, replacing the North and South Cannon garages, the release said. It would boast a sleek glass and brick structure designed to maximize light in patient rooms.
The hospital is the university’s next step toward its long-term Framework 2.0 planning, and the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center’s strategic plan, aiming to advance development across the campus in regard to health care, research and the arts.
“I am excited to move forward with the construction of an expanded state-of-the-art hospital facility that reflects the extraordinary care provided by our clinicians and staff,” said Dr. Hal Paz, executive vice president and chancellor for health affairs at Ohio State and CEO of Wexner Medical Center, in the release. “The pandemic has made clear that cutting-edge facilities are necessary to care for patients and families across our region. The new hospital will allow us to serve more patients and align hospital resources with an interprofessional education model and innovative research, allowing us to translate groundbreaking discoveries into patient care more quickly than ever before. Most importantly, this tower positions us to be a leader in the rapidly changing health care landscape by revolutionizing the way care is delivered.”
The hospital would add to Wexner Medical Center projects already in the works, including outpatient care centers under construction in New Albany and Dublin. A third outpatient care center is on deck for Ohio State’s West Campus Innovation District, which would be an approximately 385,000-square-foot, cancer-focused facility in partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
Also this month, the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center East Hospital opened a surgical expansion, the first phase of a complete remodeling, the release said.