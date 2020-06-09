Cleveland Museum of Art

Editor's Note

Current hours and offerings may differ. If you have additions or changes for this list, please email digital@cjn.org.

Museums, aquariums and zoos are among the entertainment venues allowed to open as of June 10, if they are able to follow the Responsible RestartOhio guidelines for retail, consumer, service and entertainment.

Here's a look at when some of those facilities throughout Ohio will open:

Akron Zoo

505 Euclid Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307

akronzoo.org

330-375-2550

Opening date: Currently no reopening plans

Central Ohio Fire Museum & Learning Center

260 N. Fourth St., Columbus. 43215-2511

centralohiofiremuseum.wordpress.com

614-464-4099

Opening date: June 10

Details:

  • Hours of operation: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
  • High risk groups welcome from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Cleveland Botanical Gardens

11030 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106

cbgarden.org

216-721-1600

Opening date: June 10

Details:

  • Outdoor gardens opening.
  • Visitors will be required to wear face coverings while indoors and near others, and will need to maintain distancing of at least 6 feet.
  • Groups must be limited to 10 and include only members of one household.
  • Advanced timed registration for members and advanced timed tickets for nonmembers will be required so the Botanical Garden can limit the number of visitors.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland 44109

clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo

216-661-6500

Opening date: June 17

Details: All Cleveland Metroparks facility rules include social distancing and encouraged facial coverings.

Cleveland Museum of Art

11150 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106

clevelandart.org

216-421-7350

Opening date: June 30

Details:

  • Limited capacity
  • Face coverings mandatory
  • Temperature checks
  • Implementing a “touch-free” visit

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

1 Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland, OH 44106

www.cmnh.org

216-231-4600

Opening date: July 1

Details:

  • Single direction museum flow
  • Eliminated contact points
  • Planetarium and lower level of the museum will remain closed
  • Online-only ticketing
  • Timed-visit reservation slots
  • Temperature checks
  • Masks for all guests over the age of 2
  • Social distancing

Columbus Museum of Art

480 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215

columbusmuseum.org

614-221-6801

Opening date: Currently no reopening plans

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Road, Powell, Ohio 43065

columbuszoo.org

614-645-3400

Opening date: June 12 for zoo members; June 15 for all guests

Details:

  • No day of tickets, only pre-purchased online
  • Each ticket will have an entry time slot
  • Ticket can be shown on mobile device or printed at home, they will not print at Zoo
  • High risk time slot on Wednesdays from 9 to 11 am.
  • Maximum attendance is reduced by 20%

COSI (Center of Science and Industry)

333 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43215

cosi.org

614-228-2674

Opening date: Official reopening date and protocols to be announced soon

Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens

1777 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43203

fpconservatory.org

614-715-8000

Opening date: June 13

Details:

  • Card transactions only at the food trucks
  • Reserve a timed ticket ahead of time through their website
  • Face coverings are strongly recommended
  • Capacities are limited in some spaces

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland, OH 44113

greaterclevelandaquarium.com

216-862-8803

Opening date: Finalizing opening details

Great Lakes Science Center

601 Erieside Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114

greatscience.com/visit/guest-health-and-safety-update

216-694-2000

Opening date: June 17 for members, June 19 for non-members

Details:

  • Tickets must be purchased in advance (online or by phone)
  • Must choose arrival time
  • Limited capacity
  • Guests over 3 years must wear face covering and undergo temperature checks
  • Closed Mondays and Tuesdays until July 1
  • Body Worlds Rx is the only open exhibit until June 28, from 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Full museum opens July 1. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
  • DOME Theater closed for “foreseeable future”

Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage

2929 Richmond Road, Beachwood, OH 44122

maltzmuseum.org

216-593-0575

Opening date: Closed until further notice

moCa Cleveland

11400 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106

mocacleveland.org

216-421-8671

Opening date: Currently no reopening plans

Otherworld, Immersive Art Experience

5819 Chantry Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43232

otherworldohio.com

Opening date: June 11

Details:

  • Timed ticketing with a selection of entry times
  • Limiting capacity to 1 visitor per 160 square feet
  • Visitors encouraged to wear masks (provided upon entry)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum

1100 E. Ninth St., Cleveland, OH 44114

rockhall.com

216-781-7625

Opening date: Closed for the foreseeable future

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

714 N. Portage Path, Akron, OH 44303

stanhywet.org

330-836-5533

Opening date: June 12 for members; June 16 for public

Details:

  • Self-guided tours
  • Limited capacity

Western Reserve Historical Society

10825 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106

wrhs.org

216-721-5722

Opening date: Hale Farm & Village, July 9; Cleveland History Center, July 24

Details:

  • First day at each location exclusively for WRHS members
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
  • First hour reserved for at risk visitors
  • Advance timed tickets
  • Face masks required

