Museums, aquariums and zoos are among the entertainment venues allowed to open as of June 10, if they are able to follow the Responsible RestartOhio guidelines for retail, consumer, service and entertainment.
Here's a look at when some of those facilities throughout Ohio will open:
Akron Zoo
505 Euclid Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307
330-375-2550
Opening date: Currently no reopening plans
Central Ohio Fire Museum & Learning Center
260 N. Fourth St., Columbus. 43215-2511
centralohiofiremuseum.wordpress.com
614-464-4099
Opening date: June 10
Details:
- Hours of operation: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
- High risk groups welcome from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Cleveland Botanical Gardens
11030 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106
216-721-1600
Opening date: June 10
Details:
- Outdoor gardens opening.
- Visitors will be required to wear face coverings while indoors and near others, and will need to maintain distancing of at least 6 feet.
- Groups must be limited to 10 and include only members of one household.
- Advanced timed registration for members and advanced timed tickets for nonmembers will be required so the Botanical Garden can limit the number of visitors.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland 44109
216-661-6500
Opening date: June 17
Details: All Cleveland Metroparks facility rules include social distancing and encouraged facial coverings.
Cleveland Museum of Art
11150 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106
216-421-7350
Opening date: June 30
Details:
- Limited capacity
- Face coverings mandatory
- Temperature checks
- Implementing a “touch-free” visit
Cleveland Museum of Natural History
1 Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland, OH 44106
216-231-4600
Opening date: July 1
Details:
- Single direction museum flow
- Eliminated contact points
- Planetarium and lower level of the museum will remain closed
- Online-only ticketing
- Timed-visit reservation slots
- Temperature checks
- Masks for all guests over the age of 2
- Social distancing
Columbus Museum of Art
480 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215
614-221-6801
Opening date: Currently no reopening plans
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 Powell Road, Powell, Ohio 43065
614-645-3400
Opening date: June 12 for zoo members; June 15 for all guests
Details:
- No day of tickets, only pre-purchased online
- Each ticket will have an entry time slot
- Ticket can be shown on mobile device or printed at home, they will not print at Zoo
- High risk time slot on Wednesdays from 9 to 11 am.
- Maximum attendance is reduced by 20%
COSI (Center of Science and Industry)
333 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43215
614-228-2674
Opening date: Official reopening date and protocols to be announced soon
Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens
1777 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43203
614-715-8000
Opening date: June 13
Details:
- Card transactions only at the food trucks
- Reserve a timed ticket ahead of time through their website
- Face coverings are strongly recommended
- Capacities are limited in some spaces
Greater Cleveland Aquarium
2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland, OH 44113
216-862-8803
Opening date: Finalizing opening details
Great Lakes Science Center
601 Erieside Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114
greatscience.com/visit/guest-health-and-safety-update
216-694-2000
Opening date: June 17 for members, June 19 for non-members
Details:
- Tickets must be purchased in advance (online or by phone)
- Must choose arrival time
- Limited capacity
- Guests over 3 years must wear face covering and undergo temperature checks
- Closed Mondays and Tuesdays until July 1
- Body Worlds Rx is the only open exhibit until June 28, from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Full museum opens July 1. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- DOME Theater closed for “foreseeable future”
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
2929 Richmond Road, Beachwood, OH 44122
216-593-0575
Opening date: Closed until further notice
moCa Cleveland
11400 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106
216-421-8671
Opening date: Currently no reopening plans
Otherworld, Immersive Art Experience
5819 Chantry Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43232
Opening date: June 11
Details:
- Timed ticketing with a selection of entry times
- Limiting capacity to 1 visitor per 160 square feet
- Visitors encouraged to wear masks (provided upon entry)
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum
1100 E. Ninth St., Cleveland, OH 44114
216-781-7625
Opening date: Closed for the foreseeable future
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
714 N. Portage Path, Akron, OH 44303
330-836-5533
Opening date: June 12 for members; June 16 for public
Details:
- Self-guided tours
- Limited capacity
Western Reserve Historical Society
10825 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106
216-721-5722
Opening date: Hale Farm & Village, July 9; Cleveland History Center, July 24
Details:
- First day at each location exclusively for WRHS members
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
- First hour reserved for at risk visitors
- Advance timed tickets
- Face masks required