All of Ohio’s COVID-19 orders except those applying to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities ended June 2, though stores and businesses still may require customers to be masked.
As statewide mask mandates lift tomorrow, I'm reminding Ohioans of the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and for those who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors. pic.twitter.com/SAWiVe8vUB— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 1, 2021
If you're fully vaccinated, the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most situations.
Here's a glance at some requirements in place at various Cleveland venues:
Children's Museum of Cleveland: Face masks are required over the nose and mouth for all guests 3 years of age and older.
Cleveland Museum of Art: Face masks are recommended for all visitors but are not mandatory.
Cleveland Museum of Natural History: Face masks are required for all museum staff and guests 2 years of age and older.
Great Lakes Science Center: Face masks are required for all staff, volunteers and guests 3 years of age and older.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage: Face masks are required for all staff, volunteers and guests 3 years of age and older.
Playhouse Square: Face masks are required for all guests 2 years of age and older and must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking in your seat.
Progressive Field (Cleveland Indians): Face masks are optional.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum: Face masks are recommended for visitors and required of staff.
Western Reserve Historical Society: Face masks are not required.