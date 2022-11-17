The American Red Cross is in urgent need for blood donors. Daily blood drives are hosted throughout multiple northeast Ohio communities. Here’s a list of upcoming blood drives in area counties.
Cuyahoga County
Beachwood
Nov. 19: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., CCPL Beachwood branch, 25501 Shaker Blvd.
Cleveland
Nov. 18: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fairview Hospital, 18101 Lorain Ave.
Nov. 21: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Children’s, 9500 Euclid Ave.
Nov. 29: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, 10300 Carnegie Ave.
Nov. 29: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cleveland State University Recreation Center, 2420 Chester Ave.
Nov. 30: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., CWRU Thwing Hall Ballroom, 11111 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland Heights
Nov. 23: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cleveland Heights Library, 2345 Lee Road
Highland Heights
Nov. 27: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Paschal Baylon Church, 5384 Wilson Mills Road.
Independence
Nov. 28: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Independence Community Center, 6363 Selig Drive
Lakewood
Nov. 26: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lakewood Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1382 Arthur Ave.
Nov. 27: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lakewood High School, 14100 Franklin Blvd.
Nov. 28: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lakewood Womens Club Pavilion, 14532 Lake Ave.
Mayfield Heights
Nov. 18: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillcrest Hospital, 6780 Mayfield Road
Mayfield
Nov. 16: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., CCPL Mayfield branch, 500 SOM Center Road
Nov. 16: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Beta Drive
Nov. 23: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mayfield Village Civic Center, 6622 Wilson Mills Road
North Olmsted
Nov 18: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., CCPL North Olmsted branch, 27403 Lorain Road
Solon
Nov. 21: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7196 SOM Center Road
Nov. 22: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, 32001 Cannon Road
Walton Hills
Nov. 23: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Walton Hills Event Center, 14660 Alexander Road
Warrensville Heights
Nov. 23: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cleveland Marriott East, 26300 Harvard Road
Westlake
Nov. 21: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Road
Nov. 27: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 28455 Center Ridge Road
Geauga County
Bainbridge Township
Nov. 29: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Adam Hall, 11455 E. Washington St.
Chardon
Nov. 17: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Munson Town Hall, 12210 Auburn Road
Lake County
Concord Township
Nov. 18: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., TriPoint Medical Center, 7590 Auburn Road
Eastlake
Nov. 20: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Justin Martyr Church, 35781 Stevens Blvd
Kirtland
Nov. 27: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Road
Madison
Nov. 25: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lake Erie Church Madison, 2300 Hubbard Road
Nov. 29: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lifeline Church, 5236 Middle Ridge Road
Mentor
Nov. 18: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Great Lakes Mall, 7850 Mentor Ave.
Nov. 21: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Ave.
Nov. 22: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mentor Civic Arena, 8600 Munson Road
Nov. 25: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hope Ridge United Methodist Church, 9870 Johnnycake Ridge Road
Painesville
Nov. 20: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Painesville United Methodist, 71 N. Park Place
Perry
Nov. 26: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Perry United Methodist Church, 3875 Main St.
Wickliffe
Nov. 28: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wickliffe Public Library, 1713 Lincoln Road
Willoughby
Nov. 20: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave.
Nov. 30: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Willoughby City Hall, 1 Public Square
Lorain County
Avon
Nov. 25: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Emerald Event Center at the Residence Inn by Marriott Cleveland/Avon, 33040 Just Imagine Drive
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.