The American Red Cross is in urgent need for blood donors. Daily blood drives are hosted throughout multiple northeast Ohio communities. Here’s a list of upcoming blood drives in area counties.

Cuyahoga County

Beachwood

Nov. 19: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., CCPL Beachwood branch, 25501 Shaker Blvd.

Cleveland

Nov. 18: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fairview Hospital, 18101 Lorain Ave.

Nov. 21: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Children’s, 9500 Euclid Ave.

Nov. 29: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, 10300 Carnegie Ave.

Nov. 29: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cleveland State University Recreation Center, 2420 Chester Ave.

Nov. 30: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., CWRU Thwing Hall Ballroom, 11111 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland Heights

Nov. 23: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cleveland Heights Library, 2345 Lee Road

Highland Heights

Nov. 27: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Paschal Baylon Church, 5384 Wilson Mills Road.

Independence

Nov. 28: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Independence Community Center, 6363 Selig Drive

Lakewood

Nov. 26: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lakewood Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1382 Arthur Ave.

Nov. 27: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lakewood High School, 14100 Franklin Blvd.

Nov. 28: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lakewood Womens Club Pavilion, 14532 Lake Ave.

Mayfield Heights

Nov. 18: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillcrest Hospital, 6780 Mayfield Road

Mayfield

Nov. 16: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., CCPL Mayfield branch, 500 SOM Center Road

Nov. 16: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Beta Drive

Nov. 23: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mayfield Village Civic Center, 6622 Wilson Mills Road

North Olmsted

Nov 18: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., CCPL North Olmsted branch, 27403 Lorain Road

Solon

Nov. 21: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7196 SOM Center Road

Nov. 22: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, 32001 Cannon Road

Walton Hills

Nov. 23: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Walton Hills Event Center, 14660 Alexander Road

Warrensville Heights

Nov. 23: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cleveland Marriott East, 26300 Harvard Road

Westlake

Nov. 21: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Road

Nov. 27: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 28455 Center Ridge Road

Geauga County

Bainbridge Township

Nov. 29: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Adam Hall, 11455 E. Washington St.

Chardon

Nov. 17: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Munson Town Hall, 12210 Auburn Road

Lake County

Concord Township

Nov. 18: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., TriPoint Medical Center, 7590 Auburn Road

Eastlake

Nov. 20: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Justin Martyr Church, 35781 Stevens Blvd

Kirtland

Nov. 27: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Road

Madison

Nov. 25: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lake Erie Church Madison, 2300 Hubbard Road

Nov. 29: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lifeline Church, 5236 Middle Ridge Road

Mentor

Nov. 18: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Great Lakes Mall, 7850 Mentor Ave.

Nov. 21: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Ave.

Nov. 22: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mentor Civic Arena, 8600 Munson Road

Nov. 25: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hope Ridge United Methodist Church, 9870 Johnnycake Ridge Road

Painesville

Nov. 20: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Painesville United Methodist, 71 N. Park Place

Perry

Nov. 26: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Perry United Methodist Church, 3875 Main St.

Wickliffe

Nov. 28: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wickliffe Public Library, 1713 Lincoln Road

Willoughby

Nov. 20: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave.

Nov. 30: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Willoughby City Hall, 1 Public Square

Lorain County

Avon

Nov. 25: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Emerald Event Center at the Residence Inn by Marriott Cleveland/Avon, 33040 Just Imagine Drive

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

