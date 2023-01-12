The American Red Cross is in urgent need for blood donors. Daily blood drives are hosted throughout multiple northeast Ohio communities. Here’s a list of upcoming blood drives in area counties.

Cuyahoga County

Bay Village

Jan. 17: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bay Lodge, 492 Bradley Road

Jan. 21: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bay Village Police Dept, 28000 Wolf Road

Beachwood

Jan. 14: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Beachwood Public Library, 25501 Shaker Blvd.

Jan. 17: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health & Surgery Center, 26900 Cedar Road

Jan. 18: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mandel Jewish Community Center, 26001 S. Woodland Blvd.

Jan. 27: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University Hospitals Minoff Health Center, 3909 Orange Place

Jan. 28: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd.

Cleveland

Jan. 16: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Children’s, 9500 Euclid Ave.

Jan. 17: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., University Hospitals Rainbow Area, 11100 Euclid Ave.

Jan. 18: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, 10300 Carnegie Ave.

Jan. 19: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Columbkille Church, 6740 Broadview Road

Jan. 24: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., 1100 Superior Building, 1100 Superior Ave.

Jan. 25: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Anthony J Celebrezze Federal Building, 1240 East 9th t.

Jan. 27: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Delta Air Lines & Cleveland Airport System, 5300 Riverside Drive

Jan. 31: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, 10300 Carnegie Ave.

Jan. 31: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cleveland State University Recreation Center, 2420 Chester Ave.

Cleveland Heights

Jan. 18: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cleveland Heights Library, 2345 Lee Road

Euclid

Jan. 26: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Euclid Hospital, 18901 Lakeshore Blvd.

Fairview Park

Jan. 25: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bain Cabin, 21077 North Park Drive

Independence

Jan. 23: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Independence Community Center, 6363 Selig Drive

Lakewood

Jan. 21: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lakewood Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1382 Arthur Ave.

Jan. 22: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lakewood High School, 14100 Franklin Blvd.

Jan. 27: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lakewood Family Health Center, 14601 Detroit Ave.

Jan. 29: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lakewood United Methodist Church, 15700 Detroit Road

Jan. 30: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lakewood Womens Club Pavilion, 14532 Lake Ave.

Mayfield Heights

Jan. 20: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital, 6780 Mayfield Road

Mayfield

Jan. 19: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mayfield Village Civic Center, 6622 Wilson Mills Road

Jan. 30: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., CCCPL Mayfield branch, 500 SOM Center Road

North Olmsted

Jan. 20: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., CCPL North Olmsted branch, 27403 Lorain Road

Jan. 28: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., North Olmsted Community Cabin, 28114 Lorain Road

Solon

Jan. 23: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7196 SOM Center Road

Jan. 24: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, 32001 Cannon Road

Jan. 31: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Signature of Solon, 39000 Signature Drive

South Euclid

Jan. 25: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Notre Dame College, 1857 S. Green Road

University Heights

Jan. 15: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Church of the Gesu, 2470 Miramar Blvd.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

