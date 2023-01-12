The American Red Cross is in urgent need for blood donors. Daily blood drives are hosted throughout multiple northeast Ohio communities. Here’s a list of upcoming blood drives in area counties.
Cuyahoga County
Bay Village
Jan. 17: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bay Lodge, 492 Bradley Road
Jan. 21: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bay Village Police Dept, 28000 Wolf Road
Beachwood
Jan. 14: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Beachwood Public Library, 25501 Shaker Blvd.
Jan. 17: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health & Surgery Center, 26900 Cedar Road
Jan. 18: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mandel Jewish Community Center, 26001 S. Woodland Blvd.
Jan. 27: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University Hospitals Minoff Health Center, 3909 Orange Place
Jan. 28: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd.
Cleveland
Jan. 16: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Children’s, 9500 Euclid Ave.
Jan. 17: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., University Hospitals Rainbow Area, 11100 Euclid Ave.
Jan. 18: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, 10300 Carnegie Ave.
Jan. 19: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Columbkille Church, 6740 Broadview Road
Jan. 24: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., 1100 Superior Building, 1100 Superior Ave.
Jan. 25: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Anthony J Celebrezze Federal Building, 1240 East 9th t.
Jan. 27: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Delta Air Lines & Cleveland Airport System, 5300 Riverside Drive
Jan. 31: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, 10300 Carnegie Ave.
Jan. 31: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cleveland State University Recreation Center, 2420 Chester Ave.
Cleveland Heights
Jan. 18: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cleveland Heights Library, 2345 Lee Road
Euclid
Jan. 26: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Euclid Hospital, 18901 Lakeshore Blvd.
Fairview Park
Jan. 25: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bain Cabin, 21077 North Park Drive
Independence
Jan. 23: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Independence Community Center, 6363 Selig Drive
Lakewood
Jan. 21: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lakewood Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1382 Arthur Ave.
Jan. 22: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lakewood High School, 14100 Franklin Blvd.
Jan. 27: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lakewood Family Health Center, 14601 Detroit Ave.
Jan. 29: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lakewood United Methodist Church, 15700 Detroit Road
Jan. 30: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lakewood Womens Club Pavilion, 14532 Lake Ave.
Mayfield Heights
Jan. 20: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital, 6780 Mayfield Road
Mayfield
Jan. 19: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mayfield Village Civic Center, 6622 Wilson Mills Road
Jan. 30: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., CCCPL Mayfield branch, 500 SOM Center Road
North Olmsted
Jan. 20: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., CCPL North Olmsted branch, 27403 Lorain Road
Jan. 28: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., North Olmsted Community Cabin, 28114 Lorain Road
Solon
Jan. 23: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7196 SOM Center Road
Jan. 24: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, 32001 Cannon Road
Jan. 31: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Signature of Solon, 39000 Signature Drive
South Euclid
Jan. 25: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Notre Dame College, 1857 S. Green Road
University Heights
Jan. 15: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Church of the Gesu, 2470 Miramar Blvd.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.