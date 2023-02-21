Here are some locations where you can place your bet:

Akron

F & M’s Services Inc.

JP’s Neighborhood Pub

Nite-Spot

Square Nightclub

Tip-em Up Tavern

Ashland

The Wagon Wheel

Ashtabula

Crow’s Nest

Auburn Township

Auburn Inn

Avon Lake

Dogg House Bar & Grill

Bedford Heights

Touch of Italy

Bedford

Faces Lounge

Berea

Tony K’s Restaurant

Broadview Heights

Ramble Inn

Brunswick

4280 Food & Drink

Drafthouse

Manzo’s

The Red Onion

Canal Fulton

Paolino’s Sports Pub

Canton

Kraus Pizza 30th St

Game Time

John’s Bar & Grille

Loby’s Bar

Irish Pub

Nathan’s Patio Bar & Grill

Roosters

Hide-A-Way Buffalo Grill

Cleveland Heights

MT Glass

Cleveland

Rock Creek Kitchen and Bar

Woody’s Bar & Grill

Dina’s Pizza & Pub

Stackers Bar & Grille

Neighbors Bar and Grill

Murphy’s Law

Riverside Pub

Cocktails Cleveland

Rivals Sports Grille

Teams

Weber’s Bar

Columbus

Sequoia Pro Bowl

Park Street Tavern

Sloopy’s Pub (The Place to Be)

Donerick’s

Donerick’s Pub House

Hard Road Cafe

UA Pub

Murphy McFlips

Savor

Donerick’s Pub

Wayne Webbs Columbus Bowl

Traditions Tavern

Bowling Entertainment Group

Half Time Tavern

Ledo’s Tavern

Cliffside Sports Bar

The Derby West

Holiday Lanes

Keystone Pub and Patio

JT’s Pizza and Pub

Woodlands Backyard

Gresso’s

Pastimes Pub and Grill

T T Murph’s

City Tavern

Donerick’s Pub

Rosie’s Tavern

Chubby’s Sports Grill

Pointe Tavern

Starr Bar

Mugsy’s Pub and Patio

Flatiron Tavern

Yogi’s Bar and Grill

Ruckmoor Lounge

D&S Lounge

Classics Sports Bar

Shaker’s Public House

Cheers Too

Zeno’s

Novak’s Tavern and Patio

Mulligan’s Sports Pub

Sporting Club and Kitchen

Woodlands Tavern

HP Lanes

Slapsy Maxies

Rude Dog Bar & Grill

Concord Township

Redhawk Grille

Cortland

Cocca’s Pizza

Ironhouse Bar & Grill

Coventry Township

Picks

Cuyahoga Falls

Chelsea’s on the River

Eastlake

Circle Lounge

Elyria

Dawg House Bar & Grill

Rubin’s Deli

Just One More

Fairview Park

In the Drink

The Fairview Tavern

Garfield Heights

Mad Mike’s Bar

Highland Heights

Panini’s Bar & Grill

Lakewood

The Flying Rib

Lyndhurst

Scalpers Bar & Grille

Madison

Chicken & Things / 528 Tavern

Mansfield

City Grille

Massillon

Bender’s Food & Spirits

Lew’s

Mayfield Heights

Nitros Bar & Grill

Cork N Bottle

Medina

The Original Steaks and Hoagies

Geppetto’s Pizza and Ribs

Mentor on the Lake

Ale House

Middleburg Heights

Thirst & Ten

Munroe Falls

Brewster’s Pub

New Philadelphia

Broadway Brewhouse

Ricardo’s

Newburgh Heights

49 Street Tavern

North Canton

TDs Tailgate Grill

Walthers Twin Tavern

North Olmsted

Travelers Grille

North Ridgeville

Gameday Tavern

North Royalton

Butch’s Saloon

Sip N Post

Oakwood Village

Roseland Lanes

Oberlin

Brickyard Bar & Grill

Olmsted Falls

Ace’s Depot

Olmsted Township

Razzles/Rockers Cafe

Parma Heights

My Corner Bar

Rookie Sports Bar and Grill

Parma

Moonlite Tavern

Red CIrcle Bar & Lanes

Rookies Sports Bar and Grill

Post and Beam

Ravenna

English Pub & Bistro

South Euclid

Spoto’s Bar and Grill

Valley View

Valley Tavern

Wickliffe

At the Office Bar and Grill

Willoughby

Porch Bar & Grill

1899 Pub

The Wild Goose

Compiled by Max Miller, the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.

