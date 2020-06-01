James Pasch, Anti-Defamation League regional director in Cleveland, said the ADL is investigating the allegations that people at the May 30 protest in downtown Cleveland had a different agenda from those interested in pursuing social justice and equity.
“Our Center on Extremism is investigating reports that extremists, including white supremacists, may be trying to join protests and stoke anger for their own deeply racist and bigoted goals,” Pasch wrote the CJN in a text.
Pasch’s statement follows statements from Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams that some who attended were from out of state and there to cause disruption.
“There’s a distinct difference in this crowd as compared to other protests we have had,” Jackson said at a May 31 press conference. “It had a little twist to that we had to adjust to.”
He said protesters recognized there were others in the crowd of about 2,000 people with a different agenda.
“They recognized that there was this other group that was not in line with what their real intent was as legitimate protesters – that this other (group’s) whole intent was to be violent, disruptive and to cause civil unrest and destruction of private property,” Jackson said.
Williams said, “What I can tell you is there were arrests from yesterday that were not from inside the state of Ohio. We’re still investigating that with our partners to kind of run down where these folks are actually from, and we’re going to take the investigations wherever they go.”
He said there were people in Cleveland “that were definitely not from the city and also not from the state itself. And we’ve had intelligence of other cities having similar issues.”
Cherie Dimmerling, who lives downtown and attended the May 30 protest from 2:30 to about 4:30 p.m., said she was on the lookout for undercover police when she noticed a group of white men dressed identically in black with backpacks, gloves and masks who appeared to be well organized.
Dimmerling also said it was interesting to her that most of the damage took place on sites away from the main protest areas – at The Free Stamp and on Public Square.
“It was really outside of where most of where most people were,” she said.
“They were all planning things,” she said. “It just seemed to us that there were provocateurs there.”
She said after the first police car was set on fire, she heard one of the men say, “Yes, yes, OK, I see. I’ll come down.”