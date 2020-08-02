Whitney Fisch has assumed the executive director position at Hillel at Miami University in Oxford, the organization’s board of directors announced.
Fisch replaces Marcy Miller, who is retiring after nine years in the role, according to a July 30 news release.
Fisch has a master’s degree in social work from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Wooster. She’s served as the director of Jewish student life at the University of Georgia, graduate and young professional program director for the Hillels of Illinois, director of outreach and education at Chicago’s Jewish Council on Urban Affairs and briefly worked at the University of Michigan Hillel. She also attended the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies in Israel, under the guidance of now-JewishColumbus CEO Joel Marcovitch.
She’s spent the last 10 years working as a school counselor and education administrator in Jewish day schools, and most recently served as the upper school director of health and wellness at Milken Community Schools in Los Angeles.
Fisch and her husband, Jay, have three children.
“My goals for my time at Hillel at Miami University are to build upon the momentum that Hillel’s previous executive director, Marcy Miller, so beautifully began,” Fisch said in the release. “I hope to build an actively engaged and passionate alumni base from all points of Ohio and the United States, while also building positive partnerships with other campus-based groups of marginalized student communities and the university administration. In these relationships and programmatic opportunities, we have the opportunity for our Hillel students to grow their leadership and advocacy skills on issues of anti-Semitism, equity and inclusion.”
Gerry Korkin, board president of the Hillel at Miami University, expressed his delight for Fisch joining the Hillel, in the release.
“Whitney brings vast experience working with students,” Korkin said. “Her presence during interviews demonstrated to the search committee that she has the ability to lead Hillel at Miami University and to be a leader on the campus and in Greater Cincinnati’s Jewish community. We welcome the entire Fisch family.”