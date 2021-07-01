Nathan Reiber, who was the developer of Surfside’s Champlain Towers, emigrated from Poland and was active in the Jewish communities in Miami and Canada.
Reiber was born in Czetochow, Poland, and immigrated to Montreal.
He worked as a developer for over 50 years, managing real estate projects throughout Canada and Florida, including the Champlain Towers in Surfside, for which he was awarded a key to the city upon completion in 1986.
Reiber served as a board member of Mt. Sinai Hospital-Toronto, YMHA and Miami Beach’s Temple Emanuel. He was a founder at Mt. Sinai Hospital and Miami Jewish Health System. He was involved with think tank Jewish Institute of National Security Affairs, where he served as the national executive vice president.
Reiber died on July 1, 2014. His developing company, Nattel Construction, is listed as inactive.
– Compiled by Sammi Fremont, Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern