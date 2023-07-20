The Cleveland Jewish News released the next episode of its first podcast July 18.
The podcast is a multi-episode series about the story of Aliza Sherman, a 53-year-old in-vitro fertilization nurse and Beachwood mother who was murdered in downtown Cleveland 10 years ago. Episodes of “Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years” are available on major podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and RadioPublic, as well as at cjn.org/podcast.
Powered by RedCircle
For some, Sherman’s name is associated only with tragedy: a Beachwood nurse on the verge of a disputed divorce trial, stabbed 11 times and left for dead on the sidewalk just outside the office building she was scheduled to meet her divorce attorney at. But the truth is more complicated – and more interesting.
Theories abound regarding the identity of Aliza Sherman’s killer. But police have never named a suspect. In the second part of Episode Three, “Who killed Aliza Sherman? – Part 2,” focusing on the investigation into Sherman’s murder, co-hosts Mike Butz and Sara Shookman detail the role of the only person ever charged in connection with her death – her divorce attorney, Gregory Moore. They also sit down with the team at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Cold Case Unit, who are actively working Sherman’s case in 2023.
The podcast was created in partnership with Jennifer Sherman, Aliza’s daughter and a lead advocate working to create change surrounding her mother’s case, who is serving as an executive producer with the CJN on the series. Butz and Shookman, hosts and reporters of the podcast, are both award-winning journalists.
Episodes are released on a triweekly basis on Tuesdays. To hear the podcast and subscribe, visit cjn.org/podcast or search for the Cleveland Jewish News or “Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years” on any of the aforementioned podcast platforms.
The reward for information leading to Aliza Sherman’s killer stands at $100,000 – the largest reward in Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County history. Anyone with information regarding Sherman’s murder should contact Crime Stoppers at 25crime.com or 216-252-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.
To learn more and support the Aliza Sherman Fund, visit give.ccf.org/ alizashermanfund.
To read more about Aliza Sherman, visit cjn.org/Sherman.