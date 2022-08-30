First-class passengers on American Airlines have recently started enjoying an added perk as part of their travel experience: plant-based, gluten-free, kosher Whoa Dough vegan cookie dough bars. Already sold in 2,000 stores nationwide, including Heinen’s and Giant Eagle, those healthy snacks are included in passengers’ baskets on domestic flights. Whoa Dough bars are the brainchild of Todd Goldstein of Chagrin Falls, who was spurred to create them when he and his sons were diagnosed with gluten intolerance.
“What began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before,” Goldstein told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And having a major airline carry our line is incredibly exciting for us, as we are eager for Whoa Dough to be enjoyed by millions of travelers every day who are looking for a healthier all-natural snack – without compromising on taste during their flight. Our snack bars are also ideal for passengers with dietary restrictions.”
Whoa Dough bars are made with natural, allergy-friendly ingredients such as whole-grain oat flour and chickpea flour and are non-GMO project verified. Flavors include chocolate chip, peanut butter, peanut butter chocolate chip, sugar sprinkle cookie, sugar cookie and brownie batter.
“Everyone knows someone who has dietary issues,” Goldstein said. “And our snacks are both healthy and indulgent. They are cookie dough on the go. It doesn’t matter what age you are, kids and adults really love them. Plus, they are convenient. You don’t need a bowl or a spoon. We have had an overwhelmingly positive response and we are excited and thankful to have the opportunity to put this healthy snack into the hands of more people.”
Positive responses have come from travelers of all ages as well as from flight attendants who have observed the excitement from the passengers firsthand, have tried the bars themselves and been inspired to contact Whoa Dough to express their appreciation for the snack Goldstein said. Many passengers have remarked on the fact that there are very limited options for gluten-free travelers in a bind or for people who need to watch their sugar or carbohydrate intakes, he said.
Comments have included:
• “I tried them on a flight, and they were very good! The passengers seemed to like them as well.”
• “I tried the Whoa Dough. I’m not a sweet tooth kind of person but it definitely hit that craving. I was surprised by the calories and low sugar with the sweetness factor. Great product! My passengers tried it and loved it too!”
Given the outpouring of support and success of the product, Goldstein said he is expanding the brand with the goal of bringing Whoa Dough to more retailers across the country and possibly into school lunch programs, where it has qualified as a healthy grain. Whoa Dough cookie dough bars have 150 calories per bar, with 4 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat and 9 grams of sugar.
