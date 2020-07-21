Whoa Dough, a brand selling on-the-go cookie dough bars, is available at Whole Foods at Pinecrest in Orange and in Rocky River.
The expansion is a part of Whoa Dough’s goal to be sold nationwide while still keeping strong local ties to the Cleveland area. The flavors available at Whole Foods are sprinkle sugar cookie dough, peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough and the classic chocolate chip cookie dough. All three can be found in the refrigerated section.
“Whoa Dough was created with the idea that health is all about balance. With that in mind, we created an indulgence that rewards those who work hard to live a healthy lifestyle,” Todd Goldstein, founder of Whoa Dough, said in a news release. “The bars are an ideal match for the product lines at Whole Foods and we look forward to expanding into additional regions throughout the country.”
Whoa Dough bars use nine ingredients that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based, OU kosher, and non-GMO project verified.