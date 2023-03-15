In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, data scientist Sagy Cohen saw the writing on the walls – the great resignation trend companies were seeing was indicative of a larger problem.
At the time, the Tel Aviv resident was working for a venture-backed computer vision start-up. While he was happy at his job, he was bombarded by recruiters trying to get him to switch jobs. He decided to build an algorithm to direct recruiters to people more likely to leave their current job for something new.
Bringing in co-founders Clevelanders Andrew Spott and Aaron Goodman, and fellow Israeli Daniel Gilon, their company, HR Signal, was born. But, just as quickly as the company came to be, they switched gears. Following an internal case study that predicted a high number of people were ready to leave their current careers for the promise of something better, the team decided to help employers directly to prevent mass turnover and boost employee retention, instead of focusing on recruitment.
Now, almost 2½ years later, HR Signal has secured $1.6 million in pre-seed funding from Gammite Ventures, Aaron Grossman and Tzur Daboosh.
Co-founder and CEO Cohen told the Cleveland Jewish News most of the money will be used to purchase data points from public sources, market data and peer career path data, including hundreds of millions of anonymous resumes. Through the algorithm and the use of stay interviews – where employers would ask employees what they like and don’t like about their jobs – HR Signal helps employers directly pinpoint who within their company is most at risk of seeking new opportunities. It then works to help employers identify ways to keep them in their roles by boosting workplace culture or promoting from within.
“We learned this problem is not being tackled,” Cohen said. “There wasn’t any major data approach to it, certainly not from the angle we’re coming from – grabbing all data to create predictions. We saw through the data, and that shifted us in this direction. We leaned into this niche that is still ongoing. There is still turnover, and it’s a painful, expensive problem.”
Co-founder and president Spott, who is also founder and chairman of the Cleveland-based marketing agency VividFront, told the CJN that as a leader himself, getting involved with HR Signal was a no-brainer for him. He and Cohen were connected through mutual friends Elad Granot, dean of John Carroll University’s Boler College of Business, and his son, Tom. They used to live across the hall from Cohen in an apartment building in Tel Aviv.
“The original idea that Sagy had was to look at trends of when people seek new jobs, and who would be most likely to seek a new job,” said Spott, who lives in Beachwood and is a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. “The original idea was to sell that information to recruiters, but we realized recruiters were likely going to call everyone anyways. So, we decided to use this to help employers retain their people. And this proved to be the perfect time for it.”
The crux of the problem they’re trying to solve, Spott said, is how duties are shifted around once someone leaves a job. There often aren’t enough professionals to fill the spaces left behind in these companies, he added, leaving these duties shirked for much longer than in past years.
“It makes for a longer day, and leads to other work not getting done,” he said. “When you pair turnover with a job market like this, that expense is tremendously large. Another trend is that many leadership positions are hired externally, and a lot of people have to leave their jobs to get promoted. We want to be part of a positive trend to help people grow inside their companies and to encourage companies to look inward for talent.”
Providing the data on an employee level helps further pinpoint the issue, Cohen said, especially when the HR departments that would typically do this work are also overloaded with other daily tasks and might not have the capability to frequently check in with staff.
“So, we can show them a specific group of people to check in on, and that is backed with data and scientific research,” he said. “We’re boiling it down to the employee level, and providing that directly to the employer. That’s where we want to be. We want to be the people moving that relationship between the employee and employer forward.”
Cohen said he hopes HR Signal continues to innovate within the data space as the start-up “does more and more work,” thanks to the pre-seed funding.
“It’s not making us more relaxed,” he said. “It is making us more nervous, in a positive way. This makes it real, and we have to put our money where our mouths are.”
Spott added, “Our really big goal is to have a disruptive, positive effect on workplaces across America. We want to see more people achieve career growth at the same company instead of constantly searching for a new employer that can offer them the career path they want. We feel we can do that on a grand scale.”