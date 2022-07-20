The community at Wiggins Place of Menorah Park in Beachwood opened a communal garden July 12 with a ceremony attended by Menorah Park President and CEO Jim Newbrough, Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns as well as fellow gardeners and guests.
“Not only is gardening a fun, meaningful activity for each person, the gardens also continue to beautify the environment for all of tenants and visitors,” Newbrough said in a news release. “Wiggins Place is an integral part of the Menorah Park community of excellence in caring. We are so proud of this latest enhancement to our campus and hope everyone takes great pleasure in either planting and enjoying their garden harvests or enjoying the beautiful scenery it provides.”
Berns called Wiggins Place “a treasure in the Beachwood community” in the release.
“Through this community garden you join a growing number of community gardens not only in Beachwood, but throughout the country” he said. “May you continue to enjoy this garden with happiness.”
In addition to the garden, there are wall paintings of flowers and plants as well as a painted stone walkway leading to the garden entry.
The gardeners were Shirley Chessin, Dr. Sidney Cohen, Art Glassman, Leo Katz, Enid Kirtz, Archie and Reva Leitzman, Yona Reisez, Helene Weiss and Donna Yanowitz.
The garden was made possible by support from Yanowitz through the Bennett and Donna Yanowitz Family Foundation at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. The late Lois Klein also contributed to the garden from a legacy gift through the Lois and Bernard Klein Wiggins Place Fund.
For more information on the garden, including personal stories, visit cjn.com/beachwood.