Danielle Wild of Beachwood received the 2021 Ruby Bass Challenge Award, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s most prestigious award for women philanthropists.
Wild was honored with the award at the Federation’s Women IN Philanthropy virtual Signature Event on May 27.
“I grew up in a household where philanthropy was very important,” Wild said in a news release. “I cannot tell you how honored I am to be included amongst the list of women who have received this award in the past – women that I have always looked up to as mentors and as amazing examples of selfless community leadership.”
Wild has served the Cleveland Jewish community for many years. Her involvement at Federation began as a member of the Young Leadership Division board. She served as Women IN Philanthropy campaign chair, Women IN Philanthropy chair and vice chair of Federation’s annual Campaign for Jewish Needs. Wild has worked to expand the diversity of women involved in Federation – from the Orthodox community, empty nesters to new Clevelanders.
“Danielle epitomizes what the Ruby Bass Award is all about,” said Michelle Hirsch, Women IN Philanthropy chair, in the release. “Danielle has not only led with her brain, but also with her heart.”
Established in memory of Ruby Bass, the award is given annually to a woman who honors Bass’ lifelong passion for the Federation, her commitment to Women IN Philanthropy and fundraising for the Campaign for Jewish Needs, the Federation’s annual fundraising campaign which provides critical dollars needed to change and improve lives in Cleveland and around the world.
In Wild’s honor, the Ruby Bass Challenge Endowment Fund will make a donation to the women’s campaign for the 2022 Campaign for Jewish Needs. This award was established by Ruby Bass’ son Jonathan, his wife, Stephany, and her mother, the late Lenore Kessler, who was also Ruby Bass’ dear friend.