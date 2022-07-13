Under a sunny sky, over 150 people danced down the streets of Beachwood on July 10 to welcome a newly written Torah to Green Road Synagogue, donated by members Jeff and Danielle Wild.
Jeff Wild told the Cleveland Jewish News that he and his wife had been considering fulfilling the mitzvah of writing a Torah as a family. But when several scrolls at the Beachwood synagogue became invalid last year, the timing couldn’t have been better, he said. The Wilds have been members of the synagogue as a couple for 15 years, but Danielle has been a member since she was born.
“The shul was actually looking to raise money from the community for two new scrolls,” Wild said. “We thought since we had been having these discussions amongst ourselves about writing one as a family that we would donate it and then the community would just have to put the funds together for the second. We thought it would be great for the community so the burden would be less, and at the same time, we could realize our dream.”
The donated Torah was finished in the Wild’s backyard on Buckhurst Drive, then danced down to Timberlane Drive and around the corner to 2437 S. Green Road. Upon arrival, the other scrolls met the new one at the door, followed by more dancing, speeches and lunch.
“It was an incredibly festive day that showcased the power of the collective Green Road Synagogue community,” Wild said. “It was just very emotional for my wife’s family, especially since they’ve been davening at Green Road Synagogue since its inception. The synagogue was built by survivors of the Holocaust. So, the appreciation of its history and the significance of its background is something that is never lost on its members. Having people who have been members for many decades do this made it even more special.”
The scroll is in honor of their children and in memory of his wife’s father, Bernie Rutman, who passed away in 2015. Wild said Rutman was “incredibly active in the shul, going back to when my wife was literally a baby.”
“It just felt great because we wanted to satisfy that mitzvah but my wife and I are very active in the Jewish community,” he said. “We thought this was another great way to show our commitment and illustrate to our boys the importance of giving back and being involved. We felt it sort of checked every box.”
Senior Rabbi Binyamin Blau told the CJN that the donation of the Torah was a complete surprise to synagogue leadership. He said once the shul realized their Torah scrolls, which are “quite old,” were becoming damaged and unusable, a community call-to-action was started to raise funds for two scrolls. Soon after, the Wilds invited Blau and synagogue president Sarah Ehrenreich to their home for a meeting.
“They beautifully said, if this is what you want to do, we want to do (a Torah), too,” Blau said. “It was such a gracious moment and unexpected. We didn’t know why they wanted us to come over. It completely blew us away. And then, of course, that enabled us to get back to the community and tell them we just needed to fundraise for one scroll. It changed the whole dynamic.”
Once completed, the second, community-funded Torah should arrive before the High Holy Days, Blau said. Half of the funds for that Torah were raised by the community and the other half was donated by Rubin and Eileen Guttman of Beachwood, also longtime members of the synagogue.
The Wilds’ donation was the first time something like that has been done at Green Road Synagogue – at least since it moved to Beachwood, Blau said.
“This is so incredibly meaningful on so many levels,” Blau said. “It was a wonderful weekend and we thank the Wilds for their wonderful generosity. But it was also a community event where everyone was involved and felt that sense of purpose and excitement in getting the new Sefer Torah. It was pragmatically important because we needed a new scroll, but also symbolically important because this is the next generation taking their role in continuing our traditions.”