William “Bill” Burton Risman had a gold touch.
With hard work and a winning attitude, Risman was remembered by those who knew him as being able to do anything, said his son, Rob Risman. Bill Risman passed away at age 94 in Pepper Pike Aug. 14.
Risman was born in Cleveland to immigrant parents from Hungary and Romania. After serving in the U.S. Army during World War II and attending the University of Miami School of Law in Coral Gables, Fla., the need for post-war housing called his name.
Risman took a $5,000 loan from his parents and started a house building franchise in Cleveland, where he built and sold 5,000 homes in Ohio and Pennsylvania. He also worked as a general contractor for his franchise, and for municipalities and non-profit organizations.
“He had so many diverse talents in so many areas,” said Rob Risman, a Moreland Hills resident and member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “Anything he started, he finished to the utmost extent.”
Risman and his brother, Bob, formed Realtek Industries, Inc. and Consolidated Management, Inc. in 1964. Realtek Industries served as the development arm for the properties Risman built, and Consolidated Management managed all of the owned properties, Rob Risman said.
Over the next 30 years, under Risman’s leadership, Realtek Industries and Consolidated Management would see major growth. The companies moved into Metropolitan Detroit and Florida, added thousands of apartment units and invested in hospitality, office, retirement communities and retail centers in numerous states.
By 1996, Risman had built an over 18,000-apartment-unit empire and was the 40th largest owner of apartment units in the nation, Rob Risman said.
“He was a consummate leader in every way, shape and form,” said Rob Risman, who worked alongside his father starting in the 1980s. “I’ve never met a person who worked harder, and who had more disciplinary, organizational and leadership skills than my father. Someone told me a long time ago, when Bill Risman walked into a room, people knew it; he was just that kind of a person.”
Joy Anzalone was a housekeeper at one of the hotels Risman owned when she first met him, and the encounter changed Anzalone’s life for the better.
Anzalone was cleaning litter out of a gully in front of the hotel on a rainy day in March 1982 to help make more money, she said. She had just started what she estimated was five or six hours of work when she saw Risman pull up to the hotel in his Cadillac.
“As soon as he saw me down in the gully, he jolted the car into park, got out without a coat and started walking down the gully,” said Anzalone, a resident of Bratenahl and a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel and Celebrating Jewish Life in Beachwood. “He put his hand out to shake mine and said, ‘My name is Bill Risman, thank you for the work you’re doing cleaning this.’
“You’d have thought that someone gave me $1,000, and I took an hour and a half cleaning that gully. I remember thinking if I ever had the opportunity to make somebody feel as good as he made me, I needed to do that. I couldn’t wait to meet him again.”
Anzalone had first met Risman during the darkest period of her life, and as she worked herself up in the management company, Risman took her under his wing, she said. After years of hard work, Anzalone was promoted to chief operating officer of Consolidated Management.
“Bill was very focused on the dollars and cents of every single property, but he also knew that the bricks and mortar were nothing without the people,” Anzalone said. “He knew how to make people the best version of themselves they could be. He taught me everything about the business and was like a second dad to me. He knew how to be tough, but he cared about each and every person in each and every position.”
In 2010, Anzalone and Rob Risman created Burton Carol Management LLC, a management company that replaced Consolidated Management and Realtek Industries, after Risman had retired. At Burton Carol, named after Risman’s and Risman’s late wife’s middle names, Rob Risman is president and CEO, and Anzalone is executive vice president and COO. The company manages 27 multifamily apartment properties, one shopping center and three office buildings in Ohio, Florida and Michigan, Anzalone said.
Risman also served nine years on Kent State University’s board of trustees and two as chair. He and his wife, Marion, endowed 25 annual medallion scholarships to Kent State for high school seniors unable to afford a college education — the largest scholarship gift ever made at the university, Rob Risman said. As a ‘thank you’ gift, Kent State named its main plaza outside the student center after the couple — the Marion C. and William B. Risman Plaza
Risman was also involved with the former Mt. Sinai Medical Center, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.
“My father leaves behind an incredible legacy, not only as a businessman for all of the housing he created and all of the livelihoods he was able to put together for people in the jobs they have now, but he also left behind two sons who hopefully will carry on what he did,” Rob Risman said. “We’re able to carry on his business – that’s why we wanted his name in the name of the new company. I do my best to tell my sons all about what he achieved and hopefully, after I’m retired, they’ll come along and pick up the torch.”
Risman is also survived by his son, Randolph Wayne, daughter-in-law Tricia and two grandsons, Nathan and Noah.