When asked what it was like growing up with William “Bill” Rosner as a father, his sons, Zachary and Tyler, described a man that never knew how to sit still and enjoy a quiet moment.
The former U.S. Department of State diplomat and immigration lawyer died at age 76 on Oct. 9, 2022, of Parkinson’s disease in Cleveland’s Shaker Square neighborhood.
Rosner was born in Shaker Heights on April 2, 1946, to Robert and Evelyn Rosner, and called Cleveland home his whole life – even when he was stationed as a foreign service officer from 1973 to 1987 in Ghana, Mexico and the Netherlands. He graduated from Shaker Heights High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio University in Athens.
“He loved adventure and lived all around the world,” eldest son Zachary Rosner told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Everyday, he would get up early and just had to do something. He would go on bike rides, get in his canoe or travel the country. He went to Pennsylvania every year for Groundhog Day because he loved it. It was always an adventure for him. He also had a great sense of humor and loved absurdity.”
His younger son, Tyler Rosner, told the CJN, “He was such an approachable guy. He was always the one to try and make you laugh. He was always himself, always up front and always had a story to tell.”
Many of those stories stemmed from the time he spend overseas as a diplomat, becoming fluent in Spanish and Dutch.
“We lived in the Netherlands when I was a kid, and I’m now a diplomat myself,” said Zachary Rosner, who lived in Washington, D.C., at the time of the interview but was planning a move to the Czech Republic. “It certainly shaped me as a kid and is why I’m moving to the Czech Republic. My younger brother Tyler is studying international relations with the same goals. He rubbed off on us quite a bit.”
Zachary Rosner added he and his brother have “bonded” over the fact they’re so much like their dad in both career aspirations and adventurous spirit.
Tyler Rosner, who also lives in Washington, D.C., said his father’s career inspired him deeply to follow his own dreams.
“His stories and what he would tell me about his two careers inspired me to pursue this for myself,” he said. “He never really pushed me in that direction and let me figure it out on my own. But from what I heard about his job, I thought it was the coolest thing to do. To work with all of those foreign dignitaries and athletes, I realized was a small part of his work and he generally was in it to help people.”
While stationed in Tijuana, Bill Rosner spent his days working as a consular officer and his nights and weekends studying law at the University of San Diego. He graduated law school in 1982, and was subsequently admitted to both the California and Ohio bar associations. He began his career as immigration counsel at the Jones Day Cleveland office and went on to create Rosner Partners, LLC in 1994, a Cleveland-based firm that helped individuals and corporations in all aspects of U.S. immigration law. Consistently recognized as one of the top immigration lawyers in the country, Rosner’s clients ranged from Fortune 500 companies to professional athletes to individuals, including working pro bono with asylum-seeking migrant children at the southern border.
“That was a testament to his dedication,” Zachary Rosner said. “It was a natural progression for him to become an attorney. He just wanted to help people. He was passionate about it and this was the way he did it.”
Rosner was a man of many interests, including dog shows with his Belgian Sheepdog, Humo, his love of Punxsutawney Phil and golf, to his unparalleled sweet tooth and homemade maple syrup empire.
“You always had to be up for the task when he wanted to go on these adventures,” Zachary Rosner said. “But that really expanded our horizons growing up and helped me explore my own interests. It was that persistence and passion for life and the unknown that at the end of the day when you went to sleep, you felt like you really lived that day. He was a total carpe diem kind of guy.”
Tyler Rosner added, “He was just someone who was always on the move and if not, he found new hobbies and routines to stick with. The maple syrup thing was almost ridiculous, and now I know the entire process after helping him so many times. Those memories make me cherish him as an individual. While making maple syrup is nowhere near the most important thing in my life, I love that I know how to do it and am comfortable pursing things that may seem a little absurd and off-the-beaten path.”
Both of his sons said they would remember feeling loved by him, with Zachary Rosner calling their dad “the connective tissue of the family.”
“That sense of security was always important and we always had a place, a person to go back to,” he said. “Out of all of the things that were apparent, the fun and the humor, yes, those shaped me. But, his capacity to love was very generous.”
Rosner is survived by his wife, Kimberly (nee Fox); sons, Zachary Rosner (Elise Vu) and Tyler Rosner (fiance, Liz Arustamyan); and siblings, Richard (Bobby) Rosner, Thomas (Wendy, deceased) Rosner and Ros Oberlyn (George Potvin).
Services were held Oct. 13 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami.
Contributions in his memory can be made to InMotion.