After 42 years, the murder of Willoughby resident Nadine Madger, a Cleveland Heights High School graduate, has been solved.
Madger, who graduated high school in 1973, was found stabbed over 40 times in her Willoughby apartment on Jan. 11, 1980, with her infant son, Daniel, unharmed in his playpen. Her husband, Mark found them after he returned from work.
She was 25 years old. Her parents were Annette and Isaac Cohen.
The Willoughby Police Department announced at a news conference July 13 that former U.S. Marine and Eastlake resident Stephen Simcak was responsible for her death. Simcak died in 2018.
“Our entire department worked countless hours trying to find the person responsible for this incident, this horrible crime,” Willoughby Police Chief Jim Schultz said at the news conference. “The commitment and determination of our department has never wavered all these years. The goal back then and today has always been to bring justice and closure to Nadine and her family.”
At the time of the homicide, Simcak was an employee of Lincoln Electric, with time cards showing he only called in sick one time during his tenure – on the day of Madger’s death, detective Gabe Sleigh said at the news conference. A neighbor also saw a canary yellow car parked behind her apartment building on Grove Avenue in Willoughby at about 1 p.m. on the day of the murder, the same car that Simcak drove.
Through the years, Sleigh said the department worked every angle and theory. In 1996, the Lake County Crime Lab determined there were two types of blood on the shirt Madger wore at the time of the murder, her own and that of her assailant, indicating the suspect was injured during the attack. The crime lab, over the years, analyzed and processed numerous items trying to find an identity match. In 2014, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations also analyzed the shirt and found a blood stain pattern that indicated he bled on her shirt while perpendicular to her body.
Sleigh said at that point, any suspect on the initial list that they could track down was interviewed and compared to that DNA profile with “no luck.”
“The case basically stayed cold,” he said, until 2018 when the department started working with Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs, Inc., a DNA technology company.
Parabon provided two services – phenotyping, which is predicting the physical characteristics of somebody based on their DNA profile, and genetic genealogy, Sleigh said. In that report, Parabon said the suspect was a white male, with blond hair and blue eyes of Eastern European descent. Several suspects were then eliminated from their list that didn’t match the description. With genetic genealogy, they took the suspect’s DNA and entered it into two databases, GEDMatch and Family Tree DNA. Once in those databases, it is compared to any registered user. They got several matches, but were very distant cousins of the suspect, Sleigh said.
From there, Sleigh began to build a family tree of possible matches, he said. Their research arrived on a couple, John and Anna Bonderanus, whose children shared close DNA with the suspect. After that, they stumbled upon the death record of Simcak, who is listed as their child.
Sleigh said once they found that death record, they reached out to his known children who supplied a DNA sample on April 28. From the sample, LCCL and Parabon both concluded the sample came from the suspect’s child. The amount of shared DNA with Simcak’s child and the suspect, in this case, was 3439.79 cM, which is exclusively consistent with a parent/child relationship, Sleigh said, concluding that Simcak was their suspect.
Madger’s husband and son also spoke at the news conference – directly addressing Simcak’s family.
“I have nothing against the Simcak family, they had nothing to do with the father they had,” Mark Madger said. “But I want them to know what kind of person their father was. He was a thief, a coward, a liar and a murderer. He concealed the truth so no one would know what he did to Nadine. He took Nadine from her family and friends, and most of all stole Nadine from me and my son, Daniel.”
Mark Madger said if there is a hell, he hopes “he is in it and that he rots there.”
“Stephen’s actions took a large part of my life and the life of everyone who knew Nadine,” he said.
Daniel Madger expressed anger over Simcak’s long life and ability to live as a free man until his death. But, he also held no hatred towards Simcak’s family, he said.
“I have no animosity towards you,” he said. “You had nothing to do with this and shouldn’t be looked down on for his sins.”
In closing the news conference, Schultz encouraged people to get their DNA tested and uploaded to GEDMatch and Family Tree DNA.
“Doing this could potentially solve a cold case like ours,” he said, noting the databases are only used for homicides, violent sexual assaults and identifying unknown human remains. “Without this, he would never have been identified.”