Erica Wilson-Domer was named next president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio.
Through a unanimous board of directors vote, Wilson-Domer’s tenure will start July 1, according to a news release. Her appointment follows the recent announcement of president and CEO Iris E. Harvey’s retirement after a 12-year affiliation with Planned Parenthood – five years as an affiliate board member and seven years as CEO. She will continue to serve as the president and CEO through the end of June.
In her role, Wilson-Domer will lead Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio’s commitment to finding new and creative solutions on how to best deliver services to thousands of Ohioans. She will support the organization’s coalition-building and public-private partnership activities, including working to enshrine abortion access within Ohio’s constitution, as well as identifying opportunities to strengthen access to Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio ’s health centers and lessen health inequities while bolstering the organization’s ability to combat political attacks that threaten Ohioans’ abilities to seek medical care, according to the release.
“I am thrilled and humbled to become Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio’s next President and CEO,” Wilson-Domer said in the release. “This is a critical time for our communities. There is so much at stake, including our reproductive rights and bodily autonomy. It is my honor to take the helm of our crucial organization and work with our powerful team at this pivotal moment in our history while we enhance access to health care, expand our services, and achieve our vision for health equity.”
For the past two decades, Wilson-Domer has been a partner and leader with PPGOH, beginning her tenure with the organization as a board member for Planned Parenthood of Stark County and Planned Parenthood Affiliates of Ohio, as well as a community leadership council chair in Stark County. She later joined the organization full time, moving from vice president of finance to chief financial officer and most recently to chief strategy and transformation officer. As chief strategy and transformation officer, she led Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio’s reinstatement into the Title X funding program, the release said.
“Erica brings an unparalleled knowledge of our organization and Ohio’s political climate as well as an astute strategic vision for the future,” Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio board chair Susan Quinn said in the release. “Our talented search committee, led by Stephen Keyes, JD, heavily invested in this process to find a superb candidate who could strategically develop our business for the future, enhance its sustainability, lead and support its culture, expand its credibility and gravitas both internally and externally, pursue transformational initiatives, and advocate for and form strategic alliances.”
Wilson-Domer is a graduate of Kent State University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and a Master of Science degree in accounting. Before joining Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, she worked in the healthcare sector, including at AultCare and Alliance Community Hospital.
“As I transition into retirement next month, I am confident Erica is ready to lead our crucial organization and powerful team at this pivotal moment in our history,” Harvey said in the release. “Facing attacks to their reproductive freedom and even democracy itself, Ohioans more than ever need leaders who understand what is at stake and are committed to the fight to protect their rights. I know Erica to be that leader.”