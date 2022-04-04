Windsor Fashions LLC, a special occasion and fast-fashion retailer with over 290 U.S.-based stores and an e-commerce business, opened a store March 3 on Main Street at Crocker Park in Westlake. It is between Soma and Coach near the Crocker Road garage.
Founded by the Zekaria family, Windsor opened its first store in 1937 with a mission that continues to this day, which is to create an oasis that inspires and empowers women, according to a news release.
Windsor focuses on providing a broad selection of on-trend apparel for all the occasions in a woman’s life, according to the release.
For more information, visit WindsorStore.com.