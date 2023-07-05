Actor Henry Winkler will be among the participants in the 2023-24 William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Series bringing the literary world’s best writers to Cleveland.
Winkler, who was in Cleveland in 2019 when the Cleveland Jewish News presented “An Evening with Henry Winkler,” will return Nov. 9. The series will be at the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at 1855 Ansel Road in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. All events will start at 7:30 p.m.
Best know for his role as Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli on “Happy Days, he has had an award-winning career as an actor, producer, director and author. Winkler, who created iconic characters like Gene Cousineau on the HBO series “Barry,” will discuss his new memoir, “Being Henry: The Fonz... and Beyond,” which will be available in bookstores in October.
Anna Patchett, an author, reader and champion of literary culture and independent bookstores, will speak about her literary career Sept. 27. In 2012, she was named one of the top 100 most influential people in the world for her efforts on behalf of the literary community. The New York Times named her book, “Commonwealth,” as The New York Times best book of the year. Her book, “The Dutch House,” which has sold more than 1 million copies, was a Pulitzer Prize finalist.” Tom Lake,” Patchett’s most recent book, will be published in August.
Kevin Wilson, known for writing radically inventive books full of wit, vulnerability and emotions will discuss his novels Sept. 27. His novel, “The Family Fang,” published in 2011 was adapted into a film starring Nicole Kidman and Jason Bateman. Nothing to See Here, his best-selling book, was named the Best Book of the Year by The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME and more. In November 2022, his most recent novel, Now Is Not the Time to Panic, was published.
Michell Zauner, indie pop band, Japanese Breakfast’s guitarist and lead singer, will be here Oct. 19 to discuss her debut memoir, “Crying in H Mart,” which was on The New York Times bestseller list for more than 60 weeks. “Crying in H mart” is about growing up as a Korean American, losing her mother and forging her identity. MGM’s Orion Pictures is adapting it into a film with a soundtrack by Zauner.
Hernan Diaz, best known for his novels, “In the Distance” and “Trust,” will discuss his literary career on March 7, 2024. His first novel, “In the Distance” was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and PEN/Faulkner Award and his second novel, “Trust,” received the Pulitzer Prize for fiction and was a New York Times bestseller. Additionally, it was named the best book of the year by over 30 publications. “Trust” was recognized as one of former president, Barak Obama’s top novels of 2022. HBO is creating a limited series based on “Trust.”
American novelist and bestselling author, Rebecca Makkai will speak April 10, 2024, about her novel, “The Great Believers,” which won the American Library Association’s Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction and was a Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist. “I Have Some Questions for You,” Makkai’s most recent book, was selected on of “The Most Anticipated Books of 2023” by TIME magazine, NPR, The Washington Post and Oprah Daily. It was published in February.
Kiese Laymon, a bestselling novelist, social commentator and essayist who has been compared to Ta-Nehisi Coates, Alice Walker and Mark Twain for his wit and sharp insight, will discuss his career May 7, 2024. He is the author of his award-winning memoir, “Heavy,” which was designated one of The New York Times’ top 50 best memoirs of the past 50 years and received the 2019 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction. His novel, “Long Division,” which was honored with the NAACP Image Award, blends social criticism, comedy, and science fiction.
Imani Perry’s output illuminates the complex history of Black imagination, philosophy and creativity. Her book, “Breathe: A Letter to My Sons,” which was a finalist for the NAACP Image Award for Excellence in Nonfiction, examines the fear, grace and beauty of growing up as a Black person in modern-day America. Her most recent book, “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation,” takes the reader on a journey of American South history. The New Yorker, TIME and Oprah Daily all chose “South to America” as the greatest book of 2022, and it also received the National Book Award.
Series subscriptions are on sale and single event tickets will go on sale Sept. 1
For more information, visist cuyahogalibray.org
The 2023-24 series is presented by the Cuyahoga County Public Library Foundation and Case Western Reserve University. Funds raised by this series will help support the Cuyahoga County Public Library.